US Vice-President JD Vance revealed he has not ruled out running for President in 2028.

President Trump's deputy has been tipped as future of the Republican party, but he said he "doesn’t like thinking about" a potential presidential run. Vance said that if he does his job well now, he would consider a bid for the White House in the future. In an interview with Lara Trump, Vance said: "If we do a good job in 2025 and 2026, then we can talk about the politics in 2027. "I really think the American people are so fed up with folks who are already running for the next job, seven months into the current one." Vance stated that if he were to run, he would work hard to earn support from the Republican Party and the American people. Read more: Trump signs executive order rebranding 'woke' Pentagon as Department of War Read more: Donald Trump and Elon Musk rumoured 'friends again' after Twitter exchange

Vance added: "There are a lot of great people. If I do end up running, it's not going to be given to me - either on the Republican side or on the national side. I'm just going to keep on working hard.… "[This] may be the most important job I've ever had, outside of being a father to those three beautiful kids. So I'm going to try to do my best job, and I think if I do that, the politics will figure itself out." However, President Trump has hinted at possibly attempting a third term himself. The Trump Organisation is selling red caps that read "Trump 2028", seeming to promote the president as a candidate in the election. The US Constitution states that "no person... shall be elected more than twice", but there have been suggestions there could be ways around that. Trump was asked in an interview with NBC about the possibility of seeking a third term and said "there are methods which you could do it". "I'm not joking... a lot of people want me to do it," he said. "But, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration."