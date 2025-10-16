US Vice President JD Vance has defended leaked messages from a Young Republicans’ group chat - branded racist and homophobic, claiming those involved were simply “edgy, offensive jokes”.

A leaked string of Telegram messages were filled with antisemitic and homophobic themes, including jokes about gas chambers, slavery and rape.

Multiple Young Republicans have been sacked after the messages were published by Politico, with critics branding the exchanges “deeply disturbing” and “revolting”.

But Donald Trump’s second-in-command has not taken the same tone, instead leaping to the Young Republicans’ defence.

“The reality is that kids do stupid things, especially young boys,” Mr Vance said on The Charlie Kirk Show.

He added: “They tell edgy, offensive jokes. That’s what kids do. And I really don’t want us to grow up in a country where a kid telling a stupid joke — telling a very offensive, stupid joke — is cause to ruin their lives.”

