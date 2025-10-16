JD Vance dismisses leaked racist and homophobic Young Republican chats as 'edgy jokes'
Critics branded the exchanges, which sparked multiple sackings and included jokes about gas chambers, “deeply disturbing” and “revolting”
US Vice President JD Vance has defended leaked messages from a Young Republicans’ group chat - branded racist and homophobic, claiming those involved were simply “edgy, offensive jokes”.
Listen to this article
A leaked string of Telegram messages were filled with antisemitic and homophobic themes, including jokes about gas chambers, slavery and rape.
Multiple Young Republicans have been sacked after the messages were published by Politico, with critics branding the exchanges “deeply disturbing” and “revolting”.
But Donald Trump’s second-in-command has not taken the same tone, instead leaping to the Young Republicans’ defence.
“The reality is that kids do stupid things, especially young boys,” Mr Vance said on The Charlie Kirk Show.
He added: “They tell edgy, offensive jokes. That’s what kids do. And I really don’t want us to grow up in a country where a kid telling a stupid joke — telling a very offensive, stupid joke — is cause to ruin their lives.”
Read more: JD Vance praises 'dear friend' Charlie Kirk as he hosts the political pundit's podcast in his honour
Read more: Trump jokes about Elon Musk becoming President after Democrats took aim at Tesla founder's influence
The Vice President had earlier made comments on Wednesday on X, in which he blasted Virginia’s Democrat attorney general candidate Jay Jones for advocating for political violence, describing it as “far worse than anything said in a college group chat.”
Mr Vance added: “I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence.”
This is far worse than anything said in a college group chat, and the guy who said it could become the AG of Virginia. I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence. pic.twitter.com/kV57Wq7BLG— JD Vance (@JDVance) October 14, 2025
New York governor Kathy Hochul branded the exchanges as “vile” and said those responsible must be reprimanded.
“Kick them out of the party. Take away their official roles. Stop using them as campaign advisers,” she said.
Ms Hochul added: “There needs to be consequences. This bull**** has to stop.”
The White House has denied that the group chat had any connection to or was inspired by Mr Trump.