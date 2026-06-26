The US vice-president shared his admiration for the 37th president, who he said 'kind of sounds like JD Vance'

JD Vance addressed crowds at the Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

JD Vance has said he does not believe a scandal as groundbreaking as Watergate would have lasted longer than 12 hours in the current news cycle – and definitely would not have taken down the president.

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Richard Nixon was ultimately taken down by the Watergate scandal, which prompted his resignation in 1974. Picture: Alamy

Nixon’s subsequent, illegal attempts to cover up his administration’s involvement resulted in his resignation in 1974 to avoid impeachment. The shockwaves from Watergate resulted in multiple reforms intended to impose checks and balances on the president, including greater autonomy for government watchdogs, such as inspectors general, which Trump has been gradually rolling back. Vance went on: “If you look at the story of how the deep state took down Richard Nixon, it’s not all that different from what the same groups of people, the same institutions, tried to do to Donald Trump in the first administration. There is a parallel.” During Trump’s first term, he faced two impeachment attempts.

Trump faced an impeachment attempt following the January 6 riots on the Capitol. Picture: Alamy