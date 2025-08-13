JD Vance's motorcade at Daylesford Organic farm shop (L) and a roadblock (R). Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Furious locals have blasted US Vice President JD Vance and his security detail after Cotswolds locals were allegedly asked to hand over their social media details.

A protester holds an anti-JD Vance placard in Charlbury, Oxfordshire. Picture: Getty

Another person posted on social media: “I live in the area he is staying and it’s on lockdown. The US special forces have been knocking on people’s doors asking names, social media handles, obviously people refused and are outraged by our lives being turned over for a foreign politician!!” Thames Valley Police said: “[We] are supporting the United States during the Vice President’s visit to our area to ensure the safety of all involved.

The police are asking local Cotswolds residents for their social media handles to be passed onto to JD Vance's security detail. Glad to hear some people refused. Honestly the nerve of it, especially for the man who criticised Europe for censorship https://t.co/8wen7p89Lq pic.twitter.com/N6pWkEOGWI — Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) August 12, 2025

“A restricted access area has been put in place in a small part of Dean as part of our operation. “We spoke to affected residents to ensure we are able to facilitate movement within the restricted access area. Residents were under no obligation to answer any questions and were not asked about social media.” Mr Vance met Nigel Farage on Wednesday for breakfast. ON Monday, he had a barbecue with guests including his friend James Orr, the Cambridge academic; Danny Kruger, the Tory MP; and Thomas Skinner, the former Apprentice contestant, with whom the American has bonded over social media. Mr Vance is believed to have taken an interest in Reform UK - with it being reported last month that he asked Peter Mandelson: “So what’s going on with Reform? I see that they’re doing very well.” Mandelson, the UK’s ambassador to Washington, told the Times: “I explained to the vice-president that, yes, highly effective populists and political actors like Farage can take advantage. At the end of the day, at the election people will be choosing their future government — not having a fling, expressing a protest or demonstrating their impatience. "And in that sense, I said, perhaps Nigel is peaking too soon.” Parts of the countryside were put in lockdown for Vance’s 22-vehicle motorcade. Residents are left facing road closures and security checkpoints. One person posted on social media: “For God’s sake! So JD Vance’s security think it is completely acceptable to take every single disabled allocated parking space at Daylesford Farm.

A man poses with placards at a "Vance not welcome party", organised by Stop Trump Coalition supporters and local residents in Charlbury. Picture: Getty