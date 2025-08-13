JD Vance's secret service entourage 'demanding villagers' social media details'
Furious locals have blasted US Vice President JD Vance and his security detail after Cotswolds locals were allegedly asked to hand over their social media details.
Donald Trump’s deputy has caused controversy during his family holiday in Oxfordshire - first aggravating the locals with ‘lockdown’ style road closures.
Now it has emerged that police working with Vance’s Secret Service detail have been accused of demanding villagers’ social media details - a claim they have denied.
One dog walker from the village of Dean told the Observer: “We have had the police knocking on every door. They wanted the names of everybody living there and details of their social media. I know several people refused.”
Another person posted on social media: “I live in the area he is staying and it’s on lockdown. The US special forces have been knocking on people’s doors asking names, social media handles, obviously people refused and are outraged by our lives being turned over for a foreign politician!!”
Thames Valley Police said: “[We] are supporting the United States during the Vice President’s visit to our area to ensure the safety of all involved.
“A restricted access area has been put in place in a small part of Dean as part of our operation.
“We spoke to affected residents to ensure we are able to facilitate movement within the restricted access area. Residents were under no obligation to answer any questions and were not asked about social media.”
Mr Vance met Nigel Farage on Wednesday for breakfast.
ON Monday, he had a barbecue with guests including his friend James Orr, the Cambridge academic; Danny Kruger, the Tory MP; and Thomas Skinner, the former Apprentice contestant, with whom the American has bonded over social media.
Mr Vance is believed to have taken an interest in Reform UK - with it being reported last month that he asked Peter Mandelson: “So what’s going on with Reform? I see that they’re doing very well.”
Mandelson, the UK’s ambassador to Washington, told the Times: “I explained to the vice-president that, yes, highly effective populists and political actors like Farage can take advantage. At the end of the day, at the election people will be choosing their future government — not having a fling, expressing a protest or demonstrating their impatience.
"And in that sense, I said, perhaps Nigel is peaking too soon.”
Parts of the countryside were put in lockdown for Vance’s 22-vehicle motorcade. Residents are left facing road closures and security checkpoints.
One person posted on social media: “For God’s sake! So JD Vance’s security think it is completely acceptable to take every single disabled allocated parking space at Daylesford Farm.
“Ghastly and totally wrong and inconsiderate, is me being polite. We don’t want him and his 22 security vehicles on our manor! Leave us alone.”
Mr Vance is holidaying in the Cotswolds with his wife, Usha, and children Ewan, eight, Vivek, five and Mirabel, three - while also meeting with figures in British politics.
Meanwhile Jeremy Clarkson has joined the backlash against JD Vance because the no-fly zone interrupted filming of Clarkson’s Farm.
He posted a map online and captioned it: “The JD Vance no fly zone. We are the pin. So on the downside, no drone shots today. On the upside, no annoying light aircraft.”
Clarkson’s farmer friend and star of the show Kaleb Cooper posted on Instagram: “My wheat got wet in the trailer last night as the convo stopped me in the rain in Chippy.
“I could easily have went on my way and got it in the shed without getting in the way.”
Locals have been displaying signs at the roadside that read “Vance you are not welcome” and “Vance stop funding genocide”.
Vance was recently condemned for describing the UK as 'some random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 or 40 years’.
Earlier this year Vance caused a diplomatic storm by visiting Greenland - with a full itinerary touring the country cut short Tafter locals were angered that the original itinerary was made without consulting them - particularly in light of Mr Trump's repeated claims that the US should control Greenland.