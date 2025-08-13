JD Vance meets The Apprentice star Tom Skinner for ‘BBQ & a few beers’ after friendship formed online
JD Vance was joined by The Apprentice star Tom Skinner for a BBQ in the Cotswolds after the pair struck up an unlikely friendship online.
Mr Skinner confirmed the meet up on social media, saying: "When the Vice President of the USA invites ya for a BBQ [and] beers, you say yes."
He said he had an "unreal night" with the US Vice President, friends and their families.
The TV personality and businessman added: "He was a proper gent. Lots of laughs and some fantastic food. A brilliant night, one to tell the grand kids about mate. Bosh."
He also shared a picture of the pair online. While Mr Skinner can be seen smartly dressed in a shirt and tie, Mr Vance appears more relaxed in a polo shirt.
Mr Skinner joked about being "overdressed" in a post on X that said: "Here is a pic of me and Vice President @JDVance towards the end of the night after a few beers.
"I’m overdressed in my suit, but when the VP invites you to a BBQ, you don’t risk turning up in shorts [and] flip-flops.
"Cracking night in the beautiful English countryside with JD, his friends and family. Once in a lifetime. Bosh."
The US Vice President is in the UK for a family holiday, and he began the trip with a visit to the Foreign Secretary’s country retreat at Chevening in Kent.
Mr Vance arrived last Friday morning with his wife and three children to meet David Lammy.
The two men went carp fishing in a pond near the 17th century house.
Mr Vance said he and his wife “love this area of the UK” and “love this country” as he described Mr Lammy as a “good friend”.
Speaking after going carp fishing with the Foreign Secretary, he said: “Unfortunately, the one strain on the special relationship is that all of my kids caught fish, but the Foreign Secretary did not.”
He added: “It is great to be here… my wife and I love this section, this area of the UK and we were actually here a couple of years ago… so we love this country.
“Just on a personal note, I have to say that I really have become a good friend, and David has become a good friend of mine, and so it’s great to spend some time here with him… you’ve been a very, very gracious host to me and the whole family.”
He said the people who had built Chevening and sustained it “really love the human spirit” and “being here lifts up the human spirit”.