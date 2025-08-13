JD Vance was joined by The Apprentice star Tom Skinner for a BBQ in the Cotswolds after the pair struck up an unlikely friendship online.

Mr Skinner confirmed the meet up on social media, saying: "When the Vice President of the USA invites ya for a BBQ [and] beers, you say yes."

He said he had an "unreal night" with the US Vice President, friends and their families.

The TV personality and businessman added: "He was a proper gent. Lots of laughs and some fantastic food. A brilliant night, one to tell the grand kids about mate. Bosh."

He also shared a picture of the pair online. While Mr Skinner can be seen smartly dressed in a shirt and tie, Mr Vance appears more relaxed in a polo shirt.

Mr Skinner joked about being "overdressed" in a post on X that said: "Here is a pic of me and Vice President @JDVance towards the end of the night after a few beers.

"I’m overdressed in my suit, but when the VP invites you to a BBQ, you don’t risk turning up in shorts [and] flip-flops.

"Cracking night in the beautiful English countryside with JD, his friends and family. Once in a lifetime. Bosh."

