US Vice-President JD Vance has told reporters he is ready to be President 'if God forbid, a terrible tragedy happens' to Donald Trump.

Vance said: “He’s got incredible energy, and while most of the people who work around the President of the United States are younger than he is, I think we find that he actually is the last person who goes to sleep, he’s the last person making phone calls at night, and he’s the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning.

He also said that Trump was in “incredibly good health”, despite recent questions about the president’s physical wellbeing following photos emerging of what appears to be make-up on Commander-in-Chief's hands.

Speaking to USA TODAY amid rumours around Trump's health, Vance said he was “confident” the President would see out his term, which finishes in January 2029.

“Yes, terrible tragedies happen, but I feel very confident the President of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people.

“And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days,” he added.

If Trump were to die in office, Vance would assume the role of President of the United States and would still be eligible to run for the office twice more.

Earlier this year, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Trump’s swollen ankles.

The conversation around this prompted confirmation from the Physician to the President, Dr. Sean Barbabella, that Trump was suffering from “chronic venous insufficiency".

The condition is understood to be benign and normal for someone of Trump's age