US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha have thanked doctors after the birth of their fourth child.

Vance and his wife took to social media to announce the birth of their third son, Alec Neel Vance, on Sunday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland.

Alec is the first child to be born to a sitting US Vice President in more than 150 years, the last was born to Schuyler Colfax in 1870.

"We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother," he said in a statement.

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