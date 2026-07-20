JD Vance and wife Usha announce birth of their fourth child
Alec is the first child to be born to a sitting US Vice President in more than 150 years
US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha have thanked doctors after the birth of their fourth child.
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Vance and his wife took to social media to announce the birth of their third son, Alec Neel Vance, on Sunday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland.
Alec is the first child to be born to a sitting US Vice President in more than 150 years, the last was born to Schuyler Colfax in 1870.
"We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother," he said in a statement.
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July 19, 2026
"The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family."
Vance, an Ohio native, and Usha, the daughter of Indian immigrants, met while attending Yale Law School, where they graduated in 2013.
Their first son, Ewan, was born in 2017, followed by another son, Vivek, in 2020. The couple's daughter, Mirabel, was born in 2021.
Vance wrote in his latest book, and a Wall Street Journal op-ed, that the death of his friend Charlie Kirk convinced Usha to have another child.
He said that his wife had been resistant to the idea of having a fourth child, especially while in public service, but Erika Kirk had shared with Usha that she regretted only having one child with her husband.
It was this, Vance says, that led to the couple's decision to have another child.