Denmark's foreign minister said US vice president JD Vance will host a meeting with him and his Greenlandic counterpart in Washington DC this week.

Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and his counterpart from Greenland, Vivian Motzfeldt, had been widely expected to meet on Wednesday with US secretary of state Marco Rubio, though the meeting had not officially been confirmed.

The vast Arctic island is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, a Nato ally of the US.

It comes as tensions spiral over the Trump administration's desire for control of Greenland.

Read More: UK and Nato allies boosting Arctic defence as Trump ramps up Greenland pressure

Read More: Greenland must decide its own future, minister tells LBC as Trump orders top generals to 'draw up invasion plan'

Mr Lokke Rasmussen told reporters after a meeting of the Danish parliament's foreign policy committee on Tuesday that Mr Vance had expressed a wish to take part and that he will host the meeting at the White House, with Mr Rubio in attendance.

Neither the White House nor Mr Vance's office responded immediately to emails and text messages seeking comment.

Mr Lokke Rasmussen, a former Danish prime minister, has been foreign minister since 2022 in the government of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Tensions have grown between Washington DC, Denmark and Greenland this month as US President Donald Trump and his administration push the issue and the White House considers a range of options, including military force, to acquire the vast Arctic island.

Mr Trump reiterated his argument that the US needs to "take Greenland", otherwise Russia or China would, in comments aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

He said he would rather "make a deal" for the territory, "but one way or the other, we're going to have Greenland".

A bipartisan US congressional delegation is headed to Copenhagen for meetings on Friday and Saturday in an attempt to show unity between the US and Denmark.

Before that, Ms Frederiksen plans to meet Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, along with the leader of the Faroe Islands, Denmark's other semi-autonomous territory, in Copenhagen as part of a periodic gathering of parliamentarians from the Danish realm.

Meanwhile, a Danish government official confirmed on Tuesday that Denmark provided US forces Atlantic support last week as they intercepted an oil tanker for violations of US sanctions.

The official, who was not authorised to comment publicly on the sensitive matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity, declined to provide details about what the support entailed.

The US interception in the Atlantic capped a weeks-long pursuit of the tanker that began in the Caribbean Sea as the US imposed a blockade in the waters of Venezuela aimed at capturing sanctioned vessels coming in and out of the South American country.

The White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Danish support for the US operation was first reported by Newsmax.