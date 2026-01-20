Usha Vance is expecting the couple's fourth child, a baby boy due to arrive in July

JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance attend an election night event. Picture: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha have announced that they are expecting their fourth child.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Office of the Vice President announced on Tuesday evening that Usha and the baby boy are "doing well". The couple will welcome him in late July. They already share two sons, Ewan, 8, and Vivek, 5, and a daughter, four-year-old Mirabel. The statement said: "We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. "Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July." Read more: Hillbilly Elegy stars distance themselves from JD Vance Read more: Tom Skinner reveals he was paid £50k to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, and lifts lid on JD Vance meeting

J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance look on as he is nominated for the office of Vice President on the first day of the Republican National Convention. Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images