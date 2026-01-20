Trump's Vice President JD Vance and wife expecting fourth baby as 'excited' couple shares gender
Usha Vance is expecting the couple's fourth child, a baby boy due to arrive in July
US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha have announced that they are expecting their fourth child.
The Office of the Vice President announced on Tuesday evening that Usha and the baby boy are "doing well".
The couple will welcome him in late July.
They already share two sons, Ewan, 8, and Vivek, 5, and a daughter, four-year-old Mirabel.
The statement said: "We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy.
"Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July."
JD and Usha met in 2013 when they were studying at Harvard Law School. They married a year later in an interfaith ceremony.
They have praised the military doctors "who have taken excellent care of our family" and the staff who "do so much to ensure that we can serve the country".
The White House has congratulated the couple, calling them "the most pro-family administration in history".
Mrs Vance wrote on X: "We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing!"
The news comes amid rumours of their marriage being in a bad place after Usha was spotted publicly without her wedding ring several times.
Both JD and Usha have rubbished the rumours, with the Vice President suggesting the ring was absent because Usha takes it off to do domestic chores.
He told an interview in December that they laugh at the rumours, which have included bizarre suggestions that he was preparing to divorce Usha to marry Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika.
Donald Trump's deputy has repeatedly spoken about raising children in an interfaith household.