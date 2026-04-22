Voyeur who hid secret cameras in homes to spy on women jailed
A voyeur who installed cameras in people's homes and businesses has been jailed.
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An investigation was launched into Jean-Pierre Francis, 33, in May 2024 after a woman found a hidden camera in the bedroom of her Northampton home.
As a result, his devices were seized and upon analysis, Northamptonshire Police found hundreds of videos and images Francis had taken between 2015 and 2025 using discreet cameras.
The cameras were found to have been used in all manner of items including a camera pen, USB sticks and plugs.
On one occasion he even used a shower gel bottle to conceal a device.
Six women aged in their 20s-60s were found to have been victims of his crimes.
Francis was subsequently charged with six counts of voyeurism.
After pleading guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court on March 13, Francis returned to the same court last week where last week he was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.
A destruction order was also made in relation to all of the devices Francis used to offend, and he was also handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order which prevents him from owning any phone with a camera, and any other recording devices.
He will also be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.
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'Deeply invasive offending'
Lead investigator Detective Constable Georgia Sampson, said: “Jean-Pierre Francis carried out sustained and deeply invasive offending, abusing everyday technology to violate the privacy of his victims in places where they should have felt safest.
“Our priority throughout this investigation was to give the victims a voice and to ensure their experiences were taken seriously. I hope the conclusion of this case allows them to move forward.
“This was a complex and highly technical investigation, involving the meticulous examination of multiple devices spanning a decade of offending, and it ultimately exposed the true scale of his behaviour.
"I want to pay particular tribute to PC Sean Taylor from our Digital Media Investigation Team, whose expertise and persistence in downloading and analysing a vast quantity of digital material was instrumental in securing this conviction.
“Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and we will continue working hard to put more people like Francis behind bars.”