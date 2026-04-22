A voyeur who installed cameras in people's homes and businesses has been jailed.

An investigation was launched into Jean-Pierre Francis, 33, in May 2024 after a woman found a hidden camera in the bedroom of her Northampton home.

As a result, his devices were seized and upon analysis, Northamptonshire Police found hundreds of videos and images Francis had taken between 2015 and 2025 using discreet cameras.

The cameras were found to have been used in all manner of items including a camera pen, USB sticks and plugs.

On one occasion he even used a shower gel bottle to conceal a device.

Six women aged in their 20s-60s were found to have been victims of his crimes.

Francis was subsequently charged with six counts of voyeurism.