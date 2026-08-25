Leeds United co-owner jailed in US following prostitution sting
Jed York was initially arrested on suspicion of engaging in prostitution but that charge was amended to disorderly conduct
Leeds and Rangers co-owner Jed York was sentenced to two days in jail and fined a total of £873 after being arrested for two criminal charges in Ohio on Sunday.
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York, also the owner of NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers, pleaded no contest to a charge of disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools and was sentenced to a day in jail for each count, which was served concurrently.
The 46-year-old, who was also ordered to complete an online course, was initially arrested on suspicion of engaging in prostitution but that charge was amended to disorderly conduct, according to records confirmed by the NFL.
A no-contest plea means a defendant accepts the conviction and punishment without an admission of guilt.
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Leeds have refused to comment, while San Francisco 49ers said in a statement: “As this is a legal matter, which has been resolved, we will not be providing any further comment at this time.”
An NFL statement read: “We are aware of the matter which will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy.”
York became chief operating officer of San Francisco 49ers in 2008 and principal owner of the team in 2024.
The 49ers’ investment arm, 49ers Enterprises, completed a £170million takeover of Leeds in 2023 having first invested in the club in 2018 and bought a controlling stake in Rangers in 2025.