Leeds and Rangers co-owner Jed York was sentenced to two days in jail and fined a total of £873 after being arrested for two criminal charges in Ohio on Sunday.

York, also the owner of NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers, pleaded no contest to a charge of disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools and was sentenced to a day in jail for each count, which was served concurrently.

The 46-year-old, who was also ordered to complete an online course, was initially arrested on suspicion of engaging in prostitution but that charge was amended to disorderly conduct, according to records confirmed by the NFL.

A no-contest plea means a defendant accepts the conviction and punishment without an admission of guilt.

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