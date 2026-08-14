Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have sold a minority stake in the club to a consortium which includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

It is understood that between 30% and one-third of the club has been sold to 1892 Holdings, which is owned by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.

Liverpool confirmed on Friday that investment had come from Bhatia and the Mittal Family Trusts, K5 Sports, with Bezos as the lead investor, and EE Capital, the family office of Elaine and Eduardo Saverin.

“Liverpool has always been built by thinking beyond one season and making decisions with the club’s long-term interests in mind,” FSG president Mike Gordon said in a statement posted on the club website.

“As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special.”

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