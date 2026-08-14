Jeff Bezos among consortium that bought a minority stake in Liverpool FC
It is understood that between 30% and one-third of the club has been sold to 1892 Holdings, which is owned by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have sold a minority stake in the club to a consortium which includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
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It is understood that between 30% and one-third of the club has been sold to 1892 Holdings, which is owned by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.
Liverpool confirmed on Friday that investment had come from Bhatia and the Mittal Family Trusts, K5 Sports, with Bezos as the lead investor, and EE Capital, the family office of Elaine and Eduardo Saverin.
“Liverpool has always been built by thinking beyond one season and making decisions with the club’s long-term interests in mind,” FSG president Mike Gordon said in a statement posted on the club website.
“As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special.”
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Bezos is one of the world’s richest men, with an estimated fortune of £192 billion, according to American business and financial magazine Forbes.
Brazilian businessman Saverin was one of the co-founders of Facebook and was part of an unsuccessful consortium bid to buy Chelsea in 2022.
The investment from 1892 Holdings values Liverpool at just over $7 billion.
Liverpool said the deal remains subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
Former Liverpool managing director Christian Purslow has reflected on the club’s decision to sell such a significant stake, particularly after the £450 million spent during last summer’s transfer window.
Speaking on The Football Boardroom podcast, Purslow said: “It’s very flattering to Fenway that a group of investors at this scale and magnitude would like to invest in Liverpool.”
“I think that probably, from Fenway’s point of view, their ideal investors would be extremely deep-pocketed so that if required, they can carry some of the water for Fenway in the coming years.”
Last summer, after winning the Premier League title under Arne Slot, Liverpool brought in Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong.
However, Slot was sacked in May following a disappointing campaign and replaced by Andoni Iraola.