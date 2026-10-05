Friends and former colleagues have paid tribute following the news of Archer's 'sudden' death.

Jeffrey Archer, author and former MP, has died 'suddenly' at age 86, his publishers have announced . Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Jeffrey Archer, author and former MP, has died 'suddenly' at age 86, his publishers have announced

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Harper Collins announced his passing on Monday evening, saying he had died at home. The former MP was "between writing sessions" when he died, and was just one day from the scheduled release of his new book, Adam and Eve. His novels have sold more than 300 million copies worldwide. He leaves his wife Mary, sons William, 54, and James, 52, and five grandchildren. Lord Archer of Weston-super-Mare was open about health issues in a recent interview.

Archer was the MP for Louth in Lincolnshire from 1969 to 1974 - before financial issues linked to a £500,000 investment scheme saw him stand down at the October 1974 general election. He attempted to revive his fortunes in the 1980s - being appointed as Conservative deputy chairman. Picture: Alamy

After a cancer diagnosis in 2013, he had surgery to remove his prostate. Archer was the MP for Louth in Lincolnshire from 1969 to 1974 - before financial issues linked to a £500,000 investment scheme saw him stand down at the October 1974 general election. He attempted to revive his fortunes in the 1980s, being appointed as Conservative deputy chairman. But his career in frontline politics was ended after he was caught paying a prostitute in 1986. Archer successfully sued both the Daily Star and the News of the World for reporting the story in 1987.But in 2000, he was sentenced to four years in prison for lying during the libel trial.

Archer successfully sued both the Daily Star and the News of the World for reporting the story in 1987. Picture: Getty

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute following the news of his death. Dame Priti Patel described Archer as a “remarkable man”. “Very sad news,” the senior Conservative MP and former home secretary wrote on X. “He led a long and varied life, making an enormous impact on our politics and literature. He raised millions for charitable causes, and his warmth, energy and generosity were always in abundance. “He was a dear and loyal friend. My thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with Mary and his family. May he rest in peace.”

I can’t believe that Jeffrey Archer - who was always so alive - is suddenly dead. We had a wonderful day together yesterday - as anyone who was there will tell you, he was in brilliant form on stage yesterday celebrating the publication of his 50th and final best-selling novel. pic.twitter.com/14dlzi2yBf — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) October 5, 2026