Harper Collins said the author had met and signed books for hundreds of fans at a sold-out event with broadcaster Gyles Brandreth at the Leicester Square Theatre in central London on Sunday

Gyles Brandreth with Jeffrey Archer one day before his death. Picture: Gyles Brandreth

By Rebecca Henrys

Bestselling author Jeffrey Archer was all smiles in a photo taken by friend and former MP Gyles Brandreth just one day before his sudden death on Monday.

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Archer, who was a Conservative MP for five years before serving as the party’s deputy chairman, died “suddenly and peacefully at his home between writing sessions” on Monday, HarperCollins said. He had a successful career as a novelist alongside politics and was made a life peer in 1992 as Lord Archer of Weston-super-Mare, becoming the Conservatives’ choice to fight for the party in the first London mayoral election. But his campaign ended when his political career crashed in 2001 with the disgrace of his being imprisoned for four years for perjury and perverting the course of justice. Archer made millions out of his best-selling novels, most notably Kane And Abel, after his first publishing success with Not A Penny More, Not A Penny Less in 1976.

Harper Collins said the author had met and signed books for hundreds of fans at a sold-out event with broadcaster Gyles Brandreth at the Leicester Square Theatre in central London on Sunday. Writing on X, Brandreth said: “Just yesterday I did a show with Jeffrey Archer to celebrate his new novel – he said it was to be his last. “He was in the most wonderful, ebullient form and had such a great reception from a packed house. He was funny, engaging and self-deprecating – a great storyteller to the last.” In one of his final interviews before his sudden death, Archer declared “I shall not be retiring”, but added, “I think the clever thing in life is when to get out”.

The Rt Hon Mrs Margaret Thatcher gives Mr Jeffrey Archer her donation to the Simple Truth Campaign for Kurdish Refugees. Picture: Rebecca Naden/PA Wire

Archer was due to be at the Cheltenham Festival on Saturday to discuss his final novel, Adam And Eve, which was published today. He and his wife Dame Mary Archer celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year.They had two sons and five grandchildren. Kate Elton, HarperCollins UK chief executive and Archer’s editor, said: “It has been one of the great privileges of my publishing life to have been Jeffrey Archer’s editor. “He was the master storyteller and an editor’s dream – phenomenally hard-working, utterly committed to completing draft after draft to get every word as perfect as possible, and a true champion of the ‘team’ nature of great publishing. “When he set out to write Adam And Eve he told me from the very beginning that it would be his final novel – he was so excited about the scale of it and told me that if he could pull it off it would equal anything he’d previously written, on which basis he couldn’t imagine embarking on any future novels.

The Duchess of Cornwall is greeted by Lord Jeffrey Archer at the Julien Macdonald Fashion Show Reception at Lancaster House. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

“He did indeed pull it off – and he was utterly thrilled by the early reader reactions. “We’re all devastated to have lost a writer who has brought joy to generations of readers – and a true friend.” There has been an outpouring of support for Archer from Conservative politicians. In a statement, former Conservative prime minister Sir John Major said: “In Jeffrey, we have lost a man who lived one of the most remarkable lives of our age. “When he faced disaster, he fought it to a standstill. When he achieved success, he built on it to charm untold millions – and become the highest-selling author of our time. "In private life, Mary and his family came first, but his upbeat and positive manner kept all his friendships warm. Truly, he will be much missed – and long remembered.”

This is a huge shock. I am incredibly saddened to hear this news. He had sent me a lovely message just this morning and was always a great source of encouragement to me personally. I can’t believe he’s gone.



He was a dear friend to so many of us and the Conservative Family will… https://t.co/qpXjzfJcz7 — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) October 5, 2026