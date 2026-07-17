The 63-year-old was convicted at Newry Crown Court last month of 18 sex offences

Donaldson is currently being held at Maghaberry Prison in his former parliamentary constituency of Lagan Valley awaiting sentencing. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson is set to launch an appeal after being convicted of a string of child sex offences.

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The 63-year-old was convicted at Newry Crown Court last month of 18 sex offences, including one count of rape, relating to the abuse of two women when they were children. The offences were committed between 1985 and 2008. The two victims gave evidence against him during the trial, during which Donaldson had denied the offences. His wife Eleanor Donaldson, 60, was found to have aided and abetted his crimes following a trial of the facts, which was granted on mental health grounds. Read more: Former detective who brought serial killer Levi Bellfield to justice elected as Reform's first police and crime commissioner Read more: MP cleared of sexual assault at London's Groucho Club

Sandy Row bonfire in Belfast, that has a picture of Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Eleanor on it, before it is lit as part of events to mark the Twelfth of July. Picture: Alamy

Donaldson is currently being held at Maghaberry Prison in his former parliamentary constituency of Lagan Valley awaiting sentencing. Trial judge Paul Ramsey said at the end of the jury trial that a custodial sentence was inevitable, stating it would be “lengthy”. On Friday afternoon, his solicitor John McBurney said that papers have been lodged for an appeal. “I can confirm, having lodged this afternoon on behalf of Jeffrey Donaldson appeal papers with the relevant office for the court of appeal,” he said. The appeal, if granted, is expected to be heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast in the autumn, and is understood to be aimed at having the convictions set aside. Donaldson’s conviction sent shockwaves across politics in Northern Ireland.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Jeffrey Donaldson appearing at Newry Crown Court. Picture: Alamy