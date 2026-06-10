Bill Gates has told Congress that Jeffrey Epstein tried to use his extramarital affairs against him as leverage.

During a grilling on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the billionaire admitted cheating on his wife of 27 years, Melinda French Gates, and that the paedophile financier used this knowledge to pressure him.

"I learned Epstein had become aware of sensitive information about my personal life, including the fact that I had been unfaithful in my marriage.

"These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family," Gates said, according to his prepared statement to the House Oversight Committee.

The co-founder of Microsoft is appearing in a closed-door session as part of the committee’s investigation into the convicted sex offender, where lawmakers are expected to probe him about his relationship with Epstein.

A transcript of the interview is expected to be released at a later date.

Mr Gates said he supports the release of the Epstein files and that he hopes the victims "can get the justice that they deserve".

He added he made a “grave error in judgment” by ever meeting with Epstein. Gates also said he ended their relationship in 2014.