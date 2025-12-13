House Democrats say they have "well over 95,000" pictures from the infamous sex offender's estate

Donald Trump insists he 'knows nothing' after new Epstein photos released. Picture: US House oversight committee

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump insists he knows nothing about the new photos that have been released related to Jeffery Epstein.

Yesterday, Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee released 19 new photographs from the estate of the convicted sex offender and financier. Among the people to appear in the photos are Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and Steve Bannon as well as disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

President Trump is pictured surrounded by women whose identities have been obscured. Picture: House Oversight Committee

Epstein and Steve Bannon. Picture: US House Oversite Committee

In one photo, President Trump appears alongside several young women with their faces blacked out. Another picture shows Epstein speaking with Steve Bannon, the architect of the MAGA movement. Disgraced former prince Andrew appears in the photos, but not alongside Epstein, rather with billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates. The photo of Andrew is a cropped version of an image from the Getty Images photo agency. The full image shows Bill Gates chatting to King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) at a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting focusing on malaria in London on 18 April 2018.

Though not pictured with Epstein himself, Andrew is in one of the newly released images, pictured alongside Bill Gates. Picture: Picture: House Oversight Committee

The files include an image of Richard Branson with Epstein on the island. Picture: House Oversight Committee

None of the newly- released images depict any sexual misconduct. A spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee accused Democrats on the panel of “cherry-picking photos and making targeted redactions to create a false narrative about President Trump.” “We received over 95,000 photos and Democrats released just a handful. Democrats’ hoax against President Trump has been completely debunked. Nothing in the documents we’ve received shows any wrongdoing. "It is shameful Rep. Garcia and Democrats continue to put politics above justice for the survivors,” the spokesperson told CNN. Bill Clinton has never been accused of any wrongdoing and a spokesman for the former President has repeatedly said he cut ties with Epstein before his arrest in 2019.

Bill Clinton alongside Epstein. Picture: House oversight Committee