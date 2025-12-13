Donald Trump insists he 'knows nothing' after new Epstein photos released
House Democrats say they have "well over 95,000" pictures from the infamous sex offender's estate
Donald Trump insists he knows nothing about the new photos that have been released related to Jeffery Epstein.
Yesterday, Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee released 19 new photographs from the estate of the convicted sex offender and financier.
Among the people to appear in the photos are Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and Steve Bannon as well as disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
In one photo, President Trump appears alongside several young women with their faces blacked out.
Another picture shows Epstein speaking with Steve Bannon, the architect of the MAGA movement.
Disgraced former prince Andrew appears in the photos, but not alongside Epstein, rather with billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
The photo of Andrew is a cropped version of an image from the Getty Images photo agency.
The full image shows Bill Gates chatting to King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) at a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting focusing on malaria in London on 18 April 2018.
None of the newly- released images depict any sexual misconduct.
A spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee accused Democrats on the panel of “cherry-picking photos and making targeted redactions to create a false narrative about President Trump.”
“We received over 95,000 photos and Democrats released just a handful. Democrats’ hoax against President Trump has been completely debunked. Nothing in the documents we’ve received shows any wrongdoing.
"It is shameful Rep. Garcia and Democrats continue to put politics above justice for the survivors,” the spokesperson told CNN.
Bill Clinton has never been accused of any wrongdoing and a spokesman for the former President has repeatedly said he cut ties with Epstein before his arrest in 2019.
A spokesperson for Gates has repeatedly denied that Epstein ever worked for him. Gates has previously said he regrets meeting with Epstein.
The images - released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee - are not the Epstein files the Trump administration has been ordered to release but rather pictures from the sex offender's estate.
Representative Robert Garcia said the committee is looking at "over 95,000 photos" received by Epstein's estate in recent weeks.
This latest wave of images comes just weeks after Democrats released "never-before-seen" images and videos of Jeffrey Epstein's private island.
"We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein's horrific crimes," ranking member Robert Garcia said.
In a post on X, the group said the pictures and footage "are a harrowing look behind Epstein's closed doors" on his private Caribbean island.
"We won't stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors," he added.
The US Virgin Islands, where Epstein’s two private islands were located, handed the files to the committee after a subpoena.
Videos of Epstein’s expansive island estate have also been released, with bathrooms, a spa, and a massage room unveiled.
One of the images appears to show a room with bookshelves and a large chalkboard in the child sex offender's island home.
The term Epstein Files refers to several batches of court documents and government files related to Jeffrey Epstein that have been released or unsealed at different times.
As of December 2025, more than 20,000 documents relating to Epstein have been released, although many are heavily redacted. Recently released emails sent by Epstein himself before his death suggest Mr Trump knew of his crimes and even “spent hours” with one of his victims.
Separate emails seemingly confirmed the now-infamous picture of the former Prince Andrew with Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre was real.
Many people believe the Epstein Files contain what amounts to the sex offender’s contact book and would implicate many rich and powerful people in his crimes if they were released - this is unconfirmed, however.
Donald Trump announced last month the "truth will soon be revealed" after signing a bill which approved the release of the Epstein files.
On Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Democrats have used the “Epstein” issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories.
He added: "Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!