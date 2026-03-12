Epstein 'confessed to fathering secret child' in newly revealed documents
Newly uncovered documents have revealed that Jeffrey Epstein confessed to one of his victims that he had fathered a child with "the perfect woman".
The paedophile financier said "this is the mother of my child" and pointed at a photo of a blonde woman on a beach displayed in his New York mansion.
In newly-unearthed testimony from one of his accusers, investigators were told that the convicted paedophile had admitted becoming a father.
The account, contained among nearly three million 'Epstein Files' released by the US Department of Justice, came from a woman who said she had the conversation with the disgraced financier in his New York mansion.
The woman reported describing the woman as "perfect" and displayed a sculpted mould of her torso.
The claims follow previous speculation over whether Epstein was a father.
Earlier reports had claimed that the sex offender wanted to seed a new human race with his DNA.
Despite the claims, Epstein's brother Mark has insisted there is no truth to the reports.
In earlier revelations from the Epstein Files, pictures emerged of the paedophile holding an unidentified baby.
The emails also seem to corroborate others from Sarah Ferguson, which alluded to the sex offender becoming a father.
The former Duchess of York offered her "love, friendship and congratulations" to Epstein after he was released from prison in 2011.
Ms Ferguson said she had heard the news from "The Duke," believed to be a reference to her disgraced ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.