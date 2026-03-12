Newly uncovered documents have revealed that Jeffrey Epstein confessed to one of his victims that he had fathered a child with "the perfect woman". Picture: US DOJ

By Chay Quinn

Newly uncovered documents have revealed that Jeffrey Epstein confessed to one of his victims that he had fathered a child with "the perfect woman".

The paedophile financier said "this is the mother of my child" and pointed at a photo of a blonde woman on a beach displayed in his New York mansion. In newly-unearthed testimony from one of his accusers, investigators were told that the convicted paedophile had admitted becoming a father. The account, contained among nearly three million 'Epstein Files' released by the US Department of Justice, came from a woman who said she had the conversation with the disgraced financier in his New York mansion.