By Flaminia Luck

Grainy footage from a ‘spycam’-style camera inside the living room of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach house has been released.

The blurred frames of footage, buried in the latest release of the Epstein files by the US Department of Justice, appear to show the billionaire recording himself with potential victims. The files have added to the suspicions that Epstein's pockets were filled by the blackmail of wealthy individuals, potentially through covert filming of sexual activities at his properties. The footage provides additional evidence suggesting that Epstein used recording devices and voyeuristic surveillance as part of his sexual exploitation of women and girls. Victims have repeatedly alleged they were filmed as part of a pattern of exploitation and abuse. The footage has been analysed, and comes the day after it was reported the files contained multiple previously unreported young victims, one of them mentioned as young as nine.

Footage filmed inside the living room of his Palm Beach property. Picture: Channel4

The video from the raid confirms the location of the covert recording device by Epstein’s ground-floor desk. Picture: US DEPT OF JUSTICE

The low-quality clips include images of an individual who appears to be Epstein seated at a ground-floor desk in his Florida residence, a woman who resembles British socialite and girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, and several other females whose ages cannot be determined. Some of the footage seems to depict potentially intimate contact involving an unidentified woman, while other clips appear to show a person resembling Epstein wearing a bathrobe.

The 'spycam'-style camera was hidden inside a carriage clock. Picture: US DEPT OF JUSTICE

Epstein's $22million Palm Beach house. Picture: Getty

There have been ongoing questions about Epstein’s use of surveillance technology within his properties, including reports that he purchased and positioned hidden cameras in secret places. Other photographs and accounts from victims suggest that recording devices were installed throughout his residences in New York, New Mexico and Little St. James. When law enforcement raided Epstein’s Palm Beach home in 2005, detectives seized two concealed “clock cameras” and later reported finding footage on his computer captured by a motion-activated clock camera positioned near his desk. Read More: Ghislaine Maxwell seen languishing inside prison cell in new Epstein files footage Read More: Ghislaine Maxwell admits infamous photo of Andrew with arm around Virginia Giuffre's waist is real

In a 2010 deposition, Palm Beach Detective Jo Recarey described the covert material found on Epstein’s computer: “It was basically motion-activated. When there was motion, it would start to record. "So, there was, there were images of Epstein at his desk. There are images of what I believe to be [REDACTED] as well … I couldn’t positively say 100 percent, okay, that’s so-and-so. "I could say that was Mr. Epstein because I have seen Mr. Epstein. I know what he looks like. "You know I can say the female did appear to be [REDACTED]. One of the assistants appeared to be [REDACTED]. You know, that kind of thing.”

It comes as jailed Ghislaine Maxwell has refused to answer questions about Epstein by invoking her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a deposition before the House Oversight Committee. During a 10-minute hearing, Maxwell, 64, answered no questions from the powerful Congressional committee while appearing virtually from a federal prison camp in Texas. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, conspiracy and other crimes committed while in the service of Epstein. There are scores of other examples of redacted email chains. In a post on X after the questioning, Maxwell's legal representative, David Markus, said his client would be "prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump". Trump says he fell out with Epstein around 2004, years before he was first arrested. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and his presence on the flight does not indicate any wrongdoing.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, conspiracy and other crimes committed while in the service of Epstein. Picture: DoJ