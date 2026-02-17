Gordon Brown called for British authorities to "urgently" look into claims that the sex offender used his jet to traffic women to the UK

Essex Police are assessing information on private jets flying to and from Stansted Airport after claims that paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein trafficked women or girls to Britain aboard his plane dubbed the 'Lolita Express'. Picture: US Department of Justice

By Chay Quinn

Essex Police are assessing information on private jets flying to and from Stansted Airport after claims that paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein trafficked women or girls to Britain aboard his plane dubbed the 'Lolita Express'.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown called for British authorities to "urgently" look into claims that the sex offender used his jet to traffic women to the UK. The Labour grandee told The New Statesman the tranche of three million files released by the US Department of Justice showed the jet made 90 flights to or from UK airports - including 15 after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a child. A spokesperson for the force said: "We are assessing the information that has emerged in relation to private flights into and out of Stansted Airport following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files." Read More: Farage says Andrew 'clearly' has questions to answer from police into Epstein links Read More: Andrew wished Epstein 'joy' in Christmas card with Beatrice and Eugenie photos a year after claiming he'd cut off contact

Claims have been made that Epstein used his jet (pictured) to traffic women and girls from the UK. Picture: Alamy

A London Stansted Airport spokesperson told LBC: "All private aircraft at London Stansted operate through independent Fixed Base Operators, which handle all aspects of private and corporate aviation in line with regulatory requirements. "All immigration and customs checks for passengers arriving on private aircraft are carried out directly by Border Force. "They use entirely independent terminals not operated by London Stansted and no private jet passengers enter the main airport terminal. "The airport does not manage or have any visibility of passenger arrangements on privately operated aircraft." The statement comes after the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said that a national group had been set up to support UK police forces that are "assessing allegations" following the publication of the Epstein files. A spokesperson for the NPCC said: "A national coordination group has been set up to support a small number of forces assessing allegations that have emerged following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files. "We continue to work collaboratively to assess the details being made public to allow us to understand any potential impact arising from the millions of documents that have been published. "We continue to support our partners and contribute in any way we can to help secure justice for victims and survivors, and urge anyone who needs support to visit www.whenyouareready.co.uk." The announcement is the latest police action as a result of the so-called Epstein Files in late January.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is also facing police investigation after the release of the Epstein Files in mid-January. Picture: Getty