Epstein's 'Lolita Express' flights assessed by police after claims women were sex trafficked to Britain
Gordon Brown called for British authorities to "urgently" look into claims that the sex offender used his jet to traffic women to the UK
Essex Police are assessing information on private jets flying to and from Stansted Airport after claims that paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein trafficked women or girls to Britain aboard his plane dubbed the 'Lolita Express'.
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown called for British authorities to "urgently" look into claims that the sex offender used his jet to traffic women to the UK.
The Labour grandee told The New Statesman the tranche of three million files released by the US Department of Justice showed the jet made 90 flights to or from UK airports - including 15 after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a child.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We are assessing the information that has emerged in relation to private flights into and out of Stansted Airport following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files."
A London Stansted Airport spokesperson told LBC: "All private aircraft at London Stansted operate through independent Fixed Base Operators, which handle all aspects of private and corporate aviation in line with regulatory requirements.
"All immigration and customs checks for passengers arriving on private aircraft are carried out directly by Border Force.
"They use entirely independent terminals not operated by London Stansted and no private jet passengers enter the main airport terminal.
"The airport does not manage or have any visibility of passenger arrangements on privately operated aircraft."
The statement comes after the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said that a national group had been set up to support UK police forces that are "assessing allegations" following the publication of the Epstein files.
A spokesperson for the NPCC said: "A national coordination group has been set up to support a small number of forces assessing allegations that have emerged following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files.
"We continue to work collaboratively to assess the details being made public to allow us to understand any potential impact arising from the millions of documents that have been published.
"We continue to support our partners and contribute in any way we can to help secure justice for victims and survivors, and urge anyone who needs support to visit www.whenyouareready.co.uk."
The announcement is the latest police action as a result of the so-called Epstein Files in late January.
Thames Valley Police recently said they are investigating claims that an alleged Epstein victim was sent to the UK for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 2010.
The alleged victim's lawyer claimed that she was trafficked by the paedophile to the former Duke of York's Royal Lodge in Windsor, Berkshire.
The woman is not British and was in her 20s at the time of the alleged incident.
She claims she spent the night with Andrew before being given a "tour" of Buckingham Palace the next day.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson told LBC: "We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes.
"We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures. We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward.
"At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley Police by either the lawyer or their client."
The woman's lawyer, Brad Edwards, said: "We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew.
"And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace."
Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and denied having ever met Ms Giuffre.
He has not publicly responded to the second set of allegations.
Also, the Metropolitan Police are investigating Peter Mandelson over allegations that he shared sensitive business secrets with the paedophile while serving as Business Secretary in 2009 and 2010.
The former peer is under investigation by the force for misconduct in public office offences.
Files released by the US Department of Justice appeared to show Mandelson passing market-sensitive material as the British Government dealt with the financial crisis and its fallout in 2009 and 2010.