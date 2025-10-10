Jeffrey Epstein met Tony Blair in Downing Street
The meeting was arranged after Lord Mandelson sent an email to Jonathan Powell, who was Sir Tony’s chief of staff and is now the national security adviser
Jeffrey Epstein visited Sir Tony Blair in London during his time as prime minister.
A spokesperson for Sir Tony said the former Labour leader recalled his meeting was “less than 30 minutes” and took place “long before” Epstein’s crimes were known about.
The BBC reported that the meeting between Sir Tony Blair and Epstein was arranged after Lord Mandelson sent an email to Jonathan Powell, who was Sir Tony’s chief of staff and is now national security adviser.
In it, the former ambassador to the USA described Epstein as “a friend” and added he had “ascertained from Jeffrey that he is flexible – he could be here any time from Tuesday onwards to fit round the diary – but would obviously need to know reasonably quickly so as to re-schedule accordingly”.
The document was released by the National Archives after a Freedom of Information request. Lord Mandelson suggested former US president Bill Clinton wanted to introduce “his travelling friend” Epstein to Sir Tony.
The spokesperson said: “As far as he can remember, Mr Blair met with him for less than 30 minutes in Downing Street in 2002, and discussed US and UK politics.
“He never met or engaged with him subsequently.
“This was, of course, long before his crimes were known of and his subsequent conviction.”
Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in June 2008.
It comes after former US Ambassador Peter Mandelson was sacked as the UK’s representative in Washington in September after emails were published showing he sent supportive messages even as Epstein faced jail for sex offences.
The emails brought to light “new information” and showed “the depth and extent” of Lord Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein was “materially different from that known at the time of his appointment”, Downing Street and the Foreign Office said when his withdrawal from the post was announced.