A spokesperson for Sir Tony said the former Labour leader recalled his meeting was “less than 30 minutes” and took place “long before” Epstein’s crimes were known about.

The BBC reported that the meeting between Sir Tony Blair and Epstein was arranged after Lord Mandelson sent an email to Jonathan Powell, who was Sir Tony’s chief of staff and is now national security adviser.

In it, the former ambassador to the USA described Epstein as “a friend” and added he had “ascertained from Jeffrey that he is flexible – he could be here any time from Tuesday onwards to fit round the diary – but would obviously need to know reasonably quickly so as to re-schedule accordingly”.

The document was released by the National Archives after a Freedom of Information request. Lord Mandelson suggested former US president Bill Clinton wanted to introduce “his travelling friend” Epstein to Sir Tony.

