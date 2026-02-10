Members of Congress say a top official from a foreign government and five others were included in the document dump after they were allowed to review the initially redacted files for the first time on Monday.

Redacted files (not pictured) allegedly reveal multiple previously unreported young victims, including one as young as nine. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Jeffrey Epstein was linked to a powerful foreign government official and had a victim as young as nine, according to originally redacted files seen exclusively by US lawmakers.

Members of Congress say the top official and five others were included in the document dump after they were allowed to review the initially redacted files for the first time on Monday. They said the files contained multiple previously unreported young victims, including one as young as nine. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland who looked through the files, said: "You read through these files, and you read about 15-year-old girls, 14-year-old girls, 10-year-old girls. I saw a mention of a 9-year-old girl today. I mean, this is just preposterous and scandalous." Lawmakers expressed concerns as they claimed high-profile men included in the redacted files had their faces and images obscured for no obvious reason. Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell promises to reveal 'truth about Epstein' but only if she is freed by Trump Read more: King 'ready to support' police probe over claims Andrew shared confidential information with Epstein

During a 10-minute hearing yesterday, Ghislaine Maxwell answered no questions from the powerful Congressional committee while appearing virtually from a federal prison camp in Texas. Picture: Alamy

"I saw the names of lots of people who were redacted for mysterious or baffling or inscrutable reasons," Mr Raskin. “There are certainly lots of names of other people who were enablers and cooperators with Jeffrey Epstein that were just blanked out for no apparent reason,” he added. Mr Raskin went on to accusse the DoJ of being “in a cover-up mode” and breaking the law. “I went over there, and I was able to determine, at least I believe, that there were tons of completely unnecessary redactions, in addition to the failure to redact the names of victims, and so that was troubling to us,” he said. “They violated that precept by releasing the names of a lot of victims, which is either spectacular incompetence and sloppiness on their part, or, as a lot of the survivors believe, a deliberate threat to other survivors who are thinking about coming forward, that they need to be careful because they can be exposed and have their personal information dragged through the mud as well.” Thomas Massie, a Republican representative from Kentucky, said there were six men whose names had been redacted but “are likely incriminated by their inclusion in these files”, adding that one of them “is pretty high up in a foreign government”. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, said one of the others “is a pretty prominent individual”. “There’s no explanation why those people were redacted,” he added. Mr Massie and Mr Khanna have been the driving force behing the release of the Epstein Files and pushed for a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. US President Donald Trump later signed this into law after it passed overwhelmingly in Congress in November. This forced the US department of justice (DoJ) to release all of the three million files relating to convicted paedophile Epstein.

Representatives Ro Khanna, right, and Thomas Massie, conduct a news conference after reviewing unredacted portions of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Picture: Getty

It also required the names or personal identifying information about the sex offender’s estimated 1,000-plus victims to be redacted. However, it ruled that no files could be “withheld, delayed, or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.” Mr Khanna said: “Our law was very clear. “Unless something was classified, it required it to be unredacted.” But anger has grown as critics say the files contain many suspicious or unnecessary redactions. In an email chail from 2015, a redacted sender wrote to Epstein about teenage girls. “The key are the 14 to 15 year old girls—i am a sexual pervert because i say they are now of a reproductive age?” the sender said. The sender added: “Being called a sexual pervert is no fun. less so if you have served time for the crime. as i have not—they are calling me one merely for not urging your death by beheading.”

In a 2015 a redacted sender emails Epstein about teenage girls. Picture: DOJ

There are scores of other examples of email chains from redacted senders. In another, a redacted sender writes to Epstein: "I found at least 3 very good young poor but we was so tired. I will cover up this week. Meet this one, not the beauty queen but we both likes her a lot."

An email to Epstein from a redacted sender. Picture: DOJ

It comes as jailed Ghislaine Maxwell has refused to answer questions about Epstein by invoking her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a deposition before the House Oversight Committee. During a 10-minute hearing, Maxwell, 64, answered no questions from the powerful Congressional committee while appearing virtually from a federal prison camp in Texas. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, conspiracy and other crimes committed while in the service of Epstein.

Many files have been redacted. Picture: DoJ