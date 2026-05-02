Epstein's ranch staff probed over Andrew's visits to paedophile's sprawling New Mexico property
Housekeepers, ranch hands and managers are being interviewed by investigators working for New Mexico's Department of Justice, according to reports
Former staff at Jeffrey Epstein's paedophile ranch in New Mexico are being questioned about visits to the secretive bolthole by disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
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Housekeepers, ranch hands and managers are being interviewed by investigators working for New Mexico's Department of Justice, according to the Mirror.
More than a dozen employees are being asked who and what they saw at the sprawling Zorro Ranch while working for the late paedophile financier.
The former Duke's visits are understood to be a key line of inquiry, according to sources speaking to the Mirror.
A source told the newspaper: “They’re going back through everything. Anyone who worked there is being spoken to. They want a full picture of what went on.
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The probe is being led by Raúl Torrez, the Attorney General of New Mexico, and detectives are examining a wide range of Epstein’s visitors.
“The staff have been asked about guests to the property. It includes the former prince who stayed at the ranch. Detectives are trying to build up a picture of what he, Epstein and others did while at Zorro.”
Epstein's late victim Virginia Giuffre, claimed that Andrew, 66, visited Zorro before her untimely death from suicide last year.
Zorro Ranch is a vast 10,000-acre property outside Santa Fe, and has long been an unknown quantity when it comes to Epstein's sex trafficking operation.
Of the ranch, one former employee told the Mirror: “They’re asking about everything, particularly (former) Prince Andrew and the other high-profile guests. Who stayed, how long they were there, what they were doing. It’s very detailed. Nothing’s being brushed over.”
A former ranch hand added: “We’ve all been told the same thing: don’t delete anything, don’t throw anything away. They want every single detail from our time there.”
Andrew has consistently and strenuously denied any knowledge or wrongdoing connected to Epstein.