Former staff at Jeffrey Epstein's paedophile ranch in New Mexico are being questioned about visits to the secretive bolthole by disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Housekeepers, ranch hands and managers are being interviewed by investigators working for New Mexico's Department of Justice, according to the Mirror.

More than a dozen employees are being asked who and what they saw at the sprawling Zorro Ranch while working for the late paedophile financier.

The former Duke's visits are understood to be a key line of inquiry, according to sources speaking to the Mirror.

A source told the newspaper: “They’re going back through everything. Anyone who worked there is being spoken to. They want a full picture of what went on.

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