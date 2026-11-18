A leading pathologist has argued that newly released photographs of Epstein's injuries point to homicide, not suicide.

A leading pathologist has claimed newly released photographs from the medical examiner's autopsy of the convicted sex offender's injuries in 2023 were consistent with homicide, not suicide. Picture: DOJ

By Issy Clarke

A top forensic expert has said he believes Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself in prison.

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Images have been released of the prison cell where Epstein was being kept when he died . Picture: US Department of Justice handout

Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges. Picture: Alamy

Dr Freeman, who was given access to the photographs from the examiner's report by Epstein's brother Mark - several too graphic for publication - said the evidence pointed towards strangulation as the cause of death. He pointed to "very likely fingernail marks" above the ligature on Epstein's neck, which could be explained by someone "trying to get a ligature away from their neck with their hand".

The autopsy report noted that Epstein's hyoid – a U-shaped bone at the front of the neck – had been fractured. Picture: DOJ

Dr Freeman said his analysis was independent and had not been paid for by Mark Epstein, who has long maintained his brother was murdered. Picture: US Department of Justice handout

He added that the injuries appeared to be consistent with a "homicidal strangulation from behind" and that it appeared the same ligature was likely used to suspend his body from the bunk bed. A haul of newly released images show the decrepit prison cell where Epstein was being kept when he died - including the orange double-knotted loop which Dr Freeman believes could have been used to strangle the sex offender. Among the images is a picture of Epstein's neck with a dark red mark around his throat and a black line up to his ear, where the ligature was tugging at his neck. Epstein was found dead in his New York prison cell on 10 August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

He added that the injuries appeared to be consistent with a "homicidal strangulation from behind" and that it appeared the same ligature was likely used to suspend his body from the bunk bed. Picture: US Department of Justice handout

The medical examiner who performed the autopsy at the time of his death told the Department of Justice (DoJ) Office of the Inspector General that his injuries were consistent with homicide rather than likely strangulation. They added there were no defensive wounds consistent with what is usually found on strangulation victims. The Attorney General later reviewed the CCTV footage personally, which showed "no one" entered Epstein's cell on the night he died.

One image released shows a tape measure illustrating the distance from the floor to the top bunk. Picture: US Department of Justice handout

Dr Michael Freeman said photographs from the medical examiner's autopsy of the convicted sex offender's injuries in 2023 were consistent with homicide, not suicide. Picture: US DOJ

Dr Freeman said his analysis was independent and had not been paid for by Mark Epstein, who has long maintained his brother was murdered Asked by the BBC who he thought had killed Epstein if the evidence was consistent with homicide, he said: "That is not something I have an opinion about. That isn't any part of any investigation that I've done."

A double-knotted loop that Dr Michael Freeman says could have been used to strangle Epstein. Picture: US DOJ