The Jeffrey Epstein autopsy photos that forensic investigator says are proof he did not really kill himself
A leading pathologist has argued that newly released photographs of Epstein's injuries point to homicide, not suicide.
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A top forensic expert has said he believes Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself in prison.
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Dr Michael Freeman said newly released photographs from the medical examiner's autopsy of the convicted sex offender's injuries in 2023 were consistent with homicide, not suicide.
The leading pathologist unveiled his findings at a lecture in London on Monday, in which he claimed Epstein's injuries were " consistent with an assault and a struggle".
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Dr Freeman, who was given access to the photographs from the examiner's report by Epstein's brother Mark - several too graphic for publication - said the evidence pointed towards strangulation as the cause of death.
He pointed to "very likely fingernail marks" above the ligature on Epstein's neck, which could be explained by someone "trying to get a ligature away from their neck with their hand".
He added that the injuries appeared to be consistent with a "homicidal strangulation from behind" and that it appeared the same ligature was likely used to suspend his body from the bunk bed.
A haul of newly released images show the decrepit prison cell where Epstein was being kept when he died - including the orange double-knotted loop which Dr Freeman believes could have been used to strangle the sex offender.
Among the images is a picture of Epstein's neck with a dark red mark around his throat and a black line up to his ear, where the ligature was tugging at his neck.
Epstein was found dead in his New York prison cell on 10 August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
The medical examiner who performed the autopsy at the time of his death told the Department of Justice (DoJ) Office of the Inspector General that his injuries were consistent with homicide rather than likely strangulation.
They added there were no defensive wounds consistent with what is usually found on strangulation victims.
The Attorney General later reviewed the CCTV footage personally, which showed "no one" entered Epstein's cell on the night he died.
Dr Freeman said his analysis was independent and had not been paid for by Mark Epstein, who has long maintained his brother was murdered
Asked by the BBC who he thought had killed Epstein if the evidence was consistent with homicide, he said: "That is not something I have an opinion about. That isn't any part of any investigation that I've done."
Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting minors for prostitution in Florida in 2008. He escaped a prison sentence after agreeing to a plea deal.
He was later charged with federal sex trafficking charges in New York in 2019 and was found dead while awaiting trial at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.