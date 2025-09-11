Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club in 2000. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

When Donald Trump dines with the King and Prime Minister during his state banquet next week, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein will be the ghost at the feast.

The White House, the royal family and Sir Keir Starmer’s Government have all been tarnished by association with the sex offender, with the sacking of Lord Peter Mandelson the latest stage in the saga. Mr Trump continues to deny being the author of a sexually suggestive letter in Epstein’s 50th birthday book in 2003, while the Duke of York – the King’s brother – was forced away from his public role in 2019 amid the furore over his friendship with the convicted billionaire paedophile. Just days before the state visit brings Mr Trump, Sir Keir and the King together, the Prime Minister sacked his ambassador to the US after the emergence of emails showing the full extent of his relationship with Epstein. The decision was taken in a meeting between Sir Keir and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper at 10am, with MPs informed 45 minutes later – suggesting it did not take long for the Prime Minister to sack the high-profile envoy he had taken a political risk to appoint. Read more: Peter Mandelson sacked as US ambassador over Epstein ties Read more: ‘Your friends love you’: Lord Mandelson comforts 'best pal' Epstein to 'be resilient' after arrest

With Washington five hours behind the UK, it meant Lord Mandelson was informed before dawn in the US that he was losing his post with immediate effect. Because of the nature of his role as an ambassador, Buckingham Palace also had to be told of the decision. Sir Keir had insisted at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday that "full due process" was gone through in relation to Lord Mandelson’s appointment and "I have confidence in the ambassador in the role he is doing". But the disclosure of emails between Lord Mandelson and Epstein from 2005 to 2010 – including after his conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution – changed Sir Keir’s thinking. The emails were sent from an account which had long been closed and were not available during the vetting process. The onus would have been on Lord Mandelson to disclose anything potentially damaging to the Government. But No 10 appeared unaware of the emails until their publication on Wednesday night. The day before Epstein reported to a Florida jail in 2008 to begin his sentence for soliciting sex with a minor, Lord Mandelson wrote "I think the world of you and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened" adding: "I can still barely understand it. It just could not happen in Britain."

