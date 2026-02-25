Files released by the US Department of Justice appear to show that the paedophile trafficked women through the UK until as late as 2019

Jeffrey Epstein trafficked women through UK airports as late as 2019, new analysis has claimed. Picture: US Department of Justice

By Chay Quinn

Jeffrey Epstein trafficked women through UK airports as late as 2019, new analysis appears to show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Documents released as part of three million so-called 'Epstein Files' show that the paedophile financier organised flights for young women in and out of Britain dozens of times, according to the Times. Booking records, fuel receipts and flight logs show Epstein's arrivals and departures from the UK before he died in a Manhattan jail in 2019. The files also showed that the sex trafficker had booked commercial flights for young women from or through the UK until June 2019, a month before he was arrested. The revelations come as six UK police forces investigate allegations of trafficking using Epstein's jet, dubbed the 'Lolita Express'. Read More: Andrew 'must repay money if found to have misused taxpayer cash', Chancellor says Read More: Stephen Hawking pictured between two bikini-clad women in latest Epstein Files photo release

New York, USA. 29th Dec, 2021. UNDATED FILE PICTURE: JEFFREY EPSTEIN as GHISLAINE MAXWELL massages his foot on his private jet. (Credit Image: © SDNY via Credit: Zuma Press/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Authorities are investigating the jet's movements in and out of UK commercial airports - as well as Royal Air Force bases, including RAF Northolt. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown previously called for British authorities to "urgently" look into claims that the sex offender used his jet to traffic women to the UK. The Labour grandee told The New Statesman the tranche of three million files released by the US Department of Justice showed the jet made 90 flights to or from UK airports - including 15 after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a child. The Times's review of the files also found that Epstein's staff had arranged flights from Heathrow to New York for a Russian woman just a month before his final arrest. The woman, whose name was redacted in the DOJ's releases, flew out from Heathrow on June 1 and returned on June 9, 2019. The files appear to show Epstein’s assistant Lesley Groff asking an American Express concierge and accoutn manager to add an unbooked hotel record to an itinerary for the woman's trip. The concierge replied that it may be too late to book and cancel a hotel - to which Groff asked: “Can you just type up a hotel in an itinerary?”

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown previously called for British authorities to "urgently" look into claims that the sex offender used his jet to traffic women to the UK. Picture: Alamy