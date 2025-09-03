Jennifer Aniston has addressed the plastic surgery rumours that have exploded since she was seen leaving a surgeon’s office last year - as she revealed the work that she's had done.

“Best thing I ever did... As far as all the other [rumours], as boring as it sounds, it's still mine. All of it,” she said.

Responding to the decades-long rumour, she once again rejected claims that she has had her nose done.

Rumours accelerated when she was spotted alongside fellow actress Sandra Bullock leaving a plastic surgeon’s office in Connecticut last year.

The Friends star, 56, has a reputation for her youthful looks and has long rejected claims she's had extensive plastic surgery, including a nose job.

But the star did admit to having ”facials and the lasers and all that good stuff”.

“I mean, I'm maintained,” she said.

“I'm not going to just go down and let these grey hairs take over. So, it's perspective, and also knowing that this is our one body,” she told Glamour magazine.

She also admitted to enjoying peptide injections, which experts say may have anti-ageing, muscle growth, and fat loss benefits.

Aniston also attributed her age-defying looks to “optimism” and “positivity”.

“I think as far as ageing gracefully, I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity. Call it youth if you want.”

She added: “I think it all starts with how we love our bodies and love where we are.”

“I’m trying not to think about growing older. I try not to think about age. The world will always be there telling us what your age is and what women should do in society when you’re this or that,” she added.

“We can make our own rules. It’s all bulls–t”.

While the actress Aniston hasn’t ever confirmed if she’s gone under the knife specifically for anti-ageing purposes, she has previously admitted to getting a salmon sperm facial for younger-looking skin, as per her aesthetician’s advice.

“I just took the woman’s word that’s that what it was, and I was like, ‘Sure!’" she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!