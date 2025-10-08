Jenrick's comments on his visit to Birmingham have drawn widespread condemnation

Rt Hon Robert Jenrick, Shadow Secretary of State for Justice at the Tory party conference. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Robert Jenrick is “clearly just engaging in a leadership campaign”, Sir Keir Starmer said, after the senior Tory complained he “didn’t see another white face” during a visit to an area of Birmingham.

Sir Keir Starmer arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai ahead of trade talks. Picture: Alamy

Asked about the Conservative frontbencher’s claims as he travelled to Mumbai, Sir Keir told journalists: “It’s quite hard to take anything that Robert Jenrick says seriously, he’s clearly still running his leadership campaign. “I think that what Andy Street said was right. Andy Street obviously was mayor for a long time and knows the area very, very well. “We’re working hard on questions of integration, but we need no lessons or lectures from Robert Jenrick on any of this. He’s clearly just engaging in a leadership campaign.” The remarks were made at an Aldridge-Brownhills Conservative Association dinner on March 14, where Mr Jenrick went on to say it was “not about the colour of your skin or your faith”, but about people “living alongside each other”. Handsworth’s population by ethnicity is 9% white, 25% Pakistani, 23% Indian and 10% Bangladeshi, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.