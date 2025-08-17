Robert Jenrick has thrown his weight behind protestors outside the controversial Bell Hotel in Epping. Picture: X/Robert Jenrick

By Chay Quinn

Robert Jenrick has thrown his weight behind protestors outside the controversial Bell Hotel in Epping - as Labour suggest the former Tory immigration minister was responsible for approving use of the accommodation to house asylum seekers.

The shadow justice secretary wrote on X: "Great to be with peaceful, patriotic protesters in Epping today. "People are right to be fed up of illegal migration. And the crime and billions being wasted because of it. Read More: Migrant charged with sexually assaulting man living at hotel at centre of protests in Epping Read More: Woman 'tried to storm asylum seeker hotel with meat cleaver' after migrant 'walked into bilnd mother's flat', court hears "Starmer should get out of Westminster, listen to people's concerns, and act to keep us safe." The protests were sparked by reports of criminality by the migrants housed inside The Bell Hotel.

They have led the local council to seek to have the hotel shut down - and since the protests a migrant from Syria living in the hotel has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a man. Mohammed Sharwarq, 32, was charged with two counts of common assault, four counts of assault by beating and one count of sexual assault on August 12. In response to Mr Jenrick's post, the Labour Press Office account posted two screenshots along with the caption: "Did you tell the people that you met today whether you have a long standing interest in that particular hotel, Robert?" The first screenshot showed a reported quote given by Jenrick to Sky News in his previous role as Immigration Minister, saying that he was working to secure more hotels to house asylum seekers.

