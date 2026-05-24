The Reform UK MP defended his party's leader on LBC after Farage claimed Moscow-linked hackers targeted his phone over controversial £5m gift

Crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne gave a total of £12 million to Reform UK last year. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Robert Jenrick has defended Nigel Farage after the Reform UK leader claimed Russian spies 'hacked' his phone to obtain details of his controversial £5 million gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne.

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Speaking to LBC's Ben Kentish, the MP for Newark who joined Reform in January, said Mr Farage was a "victim" of hacking who had been forced to hire a private firm to investigate because "he doesn't get any help from the authorities". "He's somebody who's under a lot of physical threats. He's also under, as you've seen from this, cyber threats, including from, in this case, hostile states, like potentially Russia," Mr Jenrick said. The Reform MP also hit back at suggestions that Farage is close to Vladimir Putin, saying the alleged Russian hacking "pulls apart this silly argument put around by the Labour Party" about his ties to Moscow. Read more: 'Serial dad' councillor who fathered ten kids suspended days after election Read more: Starmer vows to ‘keep pushing forward’ as he fights to stay in No.10

Farage has insisted he did not need to declare the money because it was used for private security before he became an MP. Picture: Getty

On whether Mr Farage would report the alleged hacking to MI5, Mr Jenrick said: "It's obviously up to him whether he does that. I suspect he will be. The bigger point is that the state should be stepping up and trying to help him." The Reform UK leader is said to be “deeply concerned” after counter-espionage experts reportedly found signs that “hostile state actors”, believed to be linked to Moscow, had used spear phishing to compromise his phone, email and bank accounts. A party source said Farage ordered a forensic analysis after details of the donation became public, claiming only a small number of people knew about it. The source alleged the hacking "bore all the sophisticated hallmarks of a nation state actor using destabilisation techniques in the run-up to this month’s local elections", the Mail reported on Saturday. The source added Farage may have angered Vladimir Putin through his support for Nato, while Harborne could also have attracted Moscow’s attention after joining Boris Johnson on a 2022 trip to Ukraine.

Nigel Farage (R) and Robert Jenrick (L) speak during a press conference in London. Picture: Getty