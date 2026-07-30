The party’s finances have come under scrutiny in recent weeks, and the Metropolitan Police are looking at whether donors might have circumvented restrictions on the sources of political funding.

Jenrick ‘confident’ Reform followed electoral law after Cottrell donation claims. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick has said he is “entirely confident” his party followed all electoral rules after reports about a wealthy backer transferring money to his mother before her donations.

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It has been reported that George Cottrell transferred more than two million dollars (£1.5 million) to his mother Fiona Cottrell shortly before she donated to Reform in 2024. The party’s finances have come under scrutiny in recent weeks, and the Metropolitan Police are looking at whether donors might have circumvented restrictions on the sources of political funding. Asked by reporters whether he was 100% sure the money came from permissible sources under electoral law, Mr Jenrick said: “The donations you’re referring to were some time ago. This has been going on for a long time. “But we are entirely confident that Reform followed all electoral rules at the time when the donations were made." Read more: Betting account in George Cottrell’s name received $9 million in crypto from unidentified sources Read more: No further action to be taken against Polanski over Farage guillotine post, police confirm

George Cottrell (left) with Nigel Farage (right). Picture: Alamy

He continued: “Of course, we will participate with any inquiries. “To the best of my knowledge, we haven’t even been contacted by the police, so I don’t think we have anything more to add to that.” Ms Cottrell is thought to have received one deposit of $1.4 million and then two tranches of more than $300,000 each. She allegedly told bankers the money came from her son when she was asked about the deposits. She received the money around 24-72 hours before she made a donation either to Reform UK directly or to the company Britain Means Business, according to The Guardian. The Met’s investigation concerns donations to Reform UK from Britain Means Business, a fundraising vehicle whose director is the party’s deputy leader Richard Tice. The Times previously reported that the firm gave Reform two donations of £250,000 in the run-up to the 2024 general election. The money was paid to his company by Reform donor Ms Cottrell, Mr Tice has previously said. Reports suggest she gave £1 million to Britain Means Business in June 2024, and half of that money was then given to Reform. Mr Cottrell is a convicted criminal who provided funding for Nigel Farage’s security and staffing in the year before he was elected.

Reform UK Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick speaking at a press conference on social care. Picture: Alamy