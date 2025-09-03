Robert Jenrick slammed by judge over social media post that 'could have collapsed murder trial'
The shadow Justice Secretary has been criticised by a judge and told he "should know better" over a social media post written during an ongoing murder trial.
Listen to this article
The post shared on X, formerly Twitter, was brought before presiding high court judge Mr Justice Goose in the case of Elias Morgan.
Morgan was a career armed robber who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 45 years on Tuesday for shooting dead father-of-three Lenny Scott.
Former prison officer Mr Scott was targeted by Morgan for outing the inmate's affair with another officer.
The post, made by the shadow Justice Secretary on July 1, around a week into the criminal proceedings, was called "appalling, outrageous and egregious" by senior defence counsel Caroline Goodwin KC.
Mr Jenrick had posted: "Lenny exposed corruption and took on the gangster controlling a prison wing. He received threats to his life, but he was left unsupported. Four years later he was shot dead. That will enrage any decent person. We need radical change, now."
Read more: Man guilty of shooting dead former prison officer Lenny Scott in ‘revenge’ killing
Ms Goodwin, who represented gunman Morgan during the trial, said the post "put [Mr Jenrick's] political ambitions first and the requirements of justice second".
She told the court that Mr Jenrick, a qualified solicitor, "should know better" than to share a "hard-lined opinion" about ongoing proceedings.
She said: "We ask he reflects carefully as a shadow lord chancellor should. We ask he thinks and he refrains from commenting further.
"This trial is one of a delicate nature. It is sensitive because someone died but the consequences are significant...It's been a devastating blow in the mind of the defendant."
Mr Justice Goose is reported to have described Mr Jenrick's post as "ill thought through" and urged him to "exercise caution"
According to the Liverpool Echo, efforts were made by the Lancashire Constabulary and Crown Prosecution Service press offices to contact the Tory party and Mr Jenrick to remove the tweet.
The post is no longer available online.
LBC has contacted Mr Jenrick's team for comment.