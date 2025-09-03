The shadow Justice Secretary has been criticised by a judge and told he "should know better" over a social media post written during an ongoing murder trial.

The post shared on X, formerly Twitter, was brought before presiding high court judge Mr Justice Goose in the case of Elias Morgan.

Morgan was a career armed robber who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 45 years on Tuesday for shooting dead father-of-three Lenny Scott.

Former prison officer Mr Scott was targeted by Morgan for outing the inmate's affair with another officer.

The post, made by the shadow Justice Secretary on July 1, around a week into the criminal proceedings, was called "appalling, outrageous and egregious" by senior defence counsel Caroline Goodwin KC.

Mr Jenrick had posted: "Lenny exposed corruption and took on the gangster controlling a prison wing. He received threats to his life, but he was left unsupported. Four years later he was shot dead. That will enrage any decent person. We need radical change, now."

