The British-Egyptian activist and blogger Alaa Abd El-Fattah and his mother, Laila Soueif, are at his home after his release on September 23, 2025 in Cairo, Egypt. Picture: Sayed Hassan/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer is facing criticism from senior Conservative Robert Jenrick for celebrating the return of a British democracy activist from detention in Egypt in light of his past social media posts.

The Prime Minister said on Friday that he was “delighted” that Alaa Abd El-Fattah, who was released from prison in September after receiving a presidential pardon, had been reunited with his loved ones in the UK. The sentiment was echoed by Cabinet ministers including Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Justice Secretary David Lammy with similar posts. The Jewish Leadership Council, a charity which represents Jewish organisations across the UK, criticised the “effusive welcome” from the UK government, while senior Tory Robert Jenrick said Sir Keir’s “endorsement” of Mr Abd El-Fattah showed poor judgment given past social media posts that appear to show “extremist” views. LBC understands that the posts were not brought to the Prime Minister’s attention until they were highlighted in recent days. Mr Abd El-Fattah, a British-Egyptian dual national, was detained in Egypt in September 2019, and in December 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of spreading false news. Read more: Starmer gives former spin doctor peerage despite campaigning for councillor charged with child sex offences Read more: Labour on course for 'very large' losses at 2026 local elections, expert claims

Robert Jenrick, Shadow Secretary of State for Justice, listens as Kemi Badenoch, Leader of the Conservative party delivers her speech on the final day of the Conservative party conference. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

His imprisonment was branded a breach of international law by UN investigators, and Mr Abd El-Fattah was released after he was pardoned by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi. Labour’s Conservative predecessors had also lobbied for the release of Mr Abd El-Fattah, who was a leading voice in Egypt’s 2011 Arab Spring uprising and went on hunger strikes behind bars. Sir Keir wrote on X: “I’m delighted that Alaa Abd El-Fattah is back in the UK and has been reunited with his loved ones, who must be feeling profound relief. “I want to pay tribute to Alaa’s family, and to all those that have worked and campaigned for this moment. “Alaa’s case has been a top priority for my government since we came to office. I’m grateful to President Sisi for his decision to grant the pardon.”

Shadow justice secretary Mr Jenrick said the remarks constitute a “personal, public endorsement” from the Prime Minister. “Given Mr Abd El-Fattah’s record of extremist statements about violence, Jews and the police, it was a serious error of judgment,” he wrote. Mr Jenrick referred to posts online going back as far as 2010 that appeared to be from Mr Abd El-Fattah’s X account but this could not be verified. They include several posts that appear to call for violence towards “zionists” and the police. In 2014, the blogger’s posts on Twitter cost him a nomination for the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize. The group backing him withdrew the nomination for the human rights award, saying they had discovered a tweet from 2012 in which he called for the murder of Israelis. In his letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Jenrick asked him to clarify whether he knew about Mr Abd El-Fattah’s statements before he posted that he was “delighted” at his release. “Do you condemn them without qualification, including the endorsement of killing Israelis and ‘zionists’ and the calls to kill police and burn Downing Street?”

Sir Keir Starmer is facing criticism from senior Conservative Robert Jenrick for celebrating the return of a British democracy activist from detention in Egypt in light of his past social media posts. Picture: Robert Jenrick/X