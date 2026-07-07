Mr Jenrick said it would be “absurd” if voters were forced back to the polls for a second time because of the Standards Commissioner investigation hanging over the Reform leader

Mr Jenrick said it would be “absurd” if voters were forced back to the polls for a second time because of the Standards Commissioner investigation hanging over the Reform leader. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Reform MP Robert Jenrick has admitted Parliament may have to hold two by-elections if Nigel Farage wins back his seat, but insisted: “Nigel’s not walking away, he's just getting started.”

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Speaking to LBC’s political editor Natasha Clark after Mr Farage announced he was resigning as MP on Tuesday and would fight again for Clacton, Mr Jenrick said it would be “absurd” if voters were forced back to the polls for a second time because of the standards commissioner investigation hanging over the Reform leader. Since May, Mr Farage has been under investigation after not declaring a £5m gift he received from billionaire Reform UK donor, Christopher Harborne, before his election. Now opposition parties are calling for a further parliamentary probe, after reports he did not disclose support provided by convicted wire fraudster George Cottrell. Discussing the investigation, Mr Jenrick indicated Mr Farage will give evidence to the Commissioner, saying: "Nigel will do whatever is necessary, he's got nothing to hide". Mr Jenrick said Reform wants the writ moved “as soon as possible”, adding he hoped the by-election could happen before the summer recess. Read more: Nigel Farage is the showman of British politics - but there are questions over his motivation for calling by-election, writes Andrew Marr Read more: Party leaders call Farage resignation 'desperate stunt' and brand by-election ‘distraction’ from finances row

Nigel Farage announced his resignation as a member of parliament on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

He framed the contest as a battle between Mr Farage and what he called Westminster’s “cosy consensus”, claiming the political establishment would “fight tooth and nail” to stop the Reform leader. Asked whether critics were right to say Mr Farage was trying to escape scrutiny, Mr Jenrick rejected the accusation and said the Reform leader was putting his fate in the hands of voters. “The ultimate way to do that is to trust the people,” he told LBC. “Nigel hasn’t done anything wrong.” Pressed on whether there could be a second by-election if the Commissioner’s process restarted after a fresh victory, Mr Jenrick said: “It would clearly be absurd” if the process were repeated after Mr Farage had already put himself before the people of Clacton again. He added: “Nigel is a fighter… nothing is going to stand in his way.”

Farage will face a by-election in his constituency of Clacton-on-Sea. Picture: Getty

In a furious defence of the party leader, Mr Jenrick also accused sections of the media of trying to “hound Nigel out of public life", calling the behaviour "mad". Reports have circulated that journalists from Sky approached a property linked to the Reform leader’s family. Farage earlier claimed Sky News had “hounded” his daughter at home and said the incident was “the final straw” in his decision to resign and fight a by-election. Sky said it had made “reasonable efforts” to contact him over allegations that ally George Cottrell provided undeclared support before his election as Clacton MP, and said there were “legitimate questions” for him to answer. The broadcaster denied contacting any member of Farage’s family, but Farage called that “an outright lie”, adding: “I will not tolerate intimidation of my family… I’ve never been angrier in my life.” The Newark MP also hit back at Labour attacks over sleaze, accusing Sir Keir Starmer’s party of playing “silly games” while claiming its own record left it in no position to lecture others.

Nigel Farage pictured with George Cottrell, centre right, in March 2019. Picture: Alamy