Nvidia could sack boss and co-founder after allegations of second affair

Jensen Huang and wife Lori Huang arrive at the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2026 held at the Barker Hang. Picture: Image Press Agency/Alamy

By William Mata

Jensen Huang is facing being sacked from Nvidia, the US tech company he co-founded and is chief executive of, after allegations of a second damaging extramarital affair.

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In this image taken from video provided by TVBS, Alice Huang attends a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025. (TVBS via AP). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy