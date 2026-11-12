Is Jensen Huang going to get divorced and what would the payout be?
Nvidia could sack boss and co-founder after allegations of second affair
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Jensen Huang is facing being sacked from Nvidia, the US tech company he co-founded and is chief executive of, after allegations of a second damaging extramarital affair.
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The Taiwanese-American IT pioneer is on the brink after new reports he had an affair with a Nvidia executive came after accusations of a romantic relationship with a Chinese spy, the unrelated Alice Huang.
Mr Huang had apologised in a note to colleagues but although he has the backing of his ally President Donald Trump, he is facing calls to resign after this company's share prices nosedived.
The FBI has previously said it is looking into the alleged affair with Ms Huang, although Beijing has denied that the businesswoman was one of its agents.
Republican US Senator Kevin Cramer said: "The potential for extortion is so tremendous that something as sensitive as Nvidia chips, I just think he's got to go."
Read also: Who is Jensen Huang, who is his wife, and who is Alice Huang - the Chinese alleged spy he is accused of having an affair with
What is Jensen Huang's net worth?
Mr Huang is worth $148 billion (£111bn) according to Yahoo Finance, but this number is falling as a result of the scandal engulfing Nvidia and has dropped $5bn in recent days.
His personal fortune still makes him the 12th richest person in the world, according to Forbes.
Mr Huang owns about 3.6% of Nvidia — but does not have majority voting control — and runs an unusually flat organisation in which dozens of executives report directly to him.
Is Jensen Huang getting divorced and what would a payout be worth?
Mr Huang has been married to his wife Lori since 1985, and the pair have two children. There has been no official report confirming that the pair are breaking up or getting a divorce.
The marriage predates Mr Huang's wealth, as he co-founded Nvidia in the early 1990s, and their assets would be split equally in the event of a divorce as per California law.
It is not known if the pair had a prenuptial agreement.
This could potentially net Mrs Huang $63bn (£47bn), which would make it one of the most expensive divorces in history, outstripping Jeff Bezos's wife Mackenzie Scott, who walked away with $35bn (£27bn) in 2019.
The record for an expensive divorce is Melinda Gates, who left Microsoft founder Bill with $76bn (£63bn).
Mr Trump's second wife Marla Maples received $2bn and his first wife Ivana walked away with £25m after their respective divorces from the now President.