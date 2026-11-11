AI chipmaker Nvidia's board is preparing to fire its CEO, Jensen Huang, after reports emerged of a second affair he had engaged in after he confirmed to have had a relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

Huang is facing new allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an Nvidia executive, as reported by the New York Times.

The new claims came after he confirmed he had cheated on his wife with suspected spy Alice Huang - leading to a mass sell-off of the tech giant's stock.

The new revelation has seen further losses for the chipmaker in out-of-hours trading.

The price has dropped from around $172 per share to under $160 as of 11pm GMT.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Nvidia board is preparing to remove Jensen Huang from the company he founded in 1993, which is a crucial part of the AI industry globally.

Republican US Senator Kevin Cramer from the Senate Banking Committee had previously called on Huang to step down as CEO.

"The potential for extortion is so tremendous that something as sensitive as Nvidia chips, I just think he's got to go," Cramer said on Tuesday.

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Read more: Nvidia shares plunge after boss embroiled in alleged Chinese spy scandal