Jensen Huang breaks silence after affair scandal and hints at Nvidia return
In a written statement, Huang admitted he "did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA"
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Jensen Huang has admitted he made "serious mistakes" in his first statement since stepping down as Nvidia CEO, but hinted at a possible return to the company.
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The former CEO stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang.
Huang, 63, released a statement on Tuesday in which he wrote he was "overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met".
He also hinted at a possible return to the company.
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He said: "Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO.
"Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics.
"NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America,
"I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO."
Huang is also accused of two other affairs with two employees, as well as with the suspected spy.
The ex-boss also thanked his family and said he would spend the "rest of his life being worthy of yours".
He announced his immediate resignation as Nvidia’s chief, president and board member, on Thursday amid the scandal.
He will be replaced by chief financial officer Colette Kress who will serve as interim chief executive, until the company names a permanent successor.
Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, led it to become what was until recently the world’s most valuable company.
He told staff in an open letter he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised, but did not give further details.
He said: "I support the investigation and will co-operate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America’s national security."