Internet is overrun with memes about the tech CEO's choice of outfits as he leaves company

Jensen Huang's leather jackets have been the subject of memes. Picture: dpa picture alliance/Alamy

By William Mata

Jensen Huang’s leather jackets have taken on an online life of their own since the Nvidia co-founder became embroiled in a scandal.

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The AI pioneer has been summoned to testify before the US Senate over his extramarital affair with the alleged spy Alice Huang, and has resigned as chief executive after two further affairs with Nvidia colleagues were revealed. But while rumours of a divorce circulate and the company's share prices continue to fall, another and less likely victim of the saga has been Huang's beloved leather jackets. The New York Times accused Huang of "betraying the leather jacket community". And while one picture of him wearing a studded variety turned out to be a fake, there are more valid concerns that the reputation of the jackets is going to take a hit. Memes have shown a leather jacket flying at half-mast outside the Nvidia headquarters and Huang hanging it up in retirement to spend more time with his family / ies.

Outside of Nvidia HQ this morning they lowered the leather jacket to half-staff pic.twitter.com/A5uFPEsDHj — LilMoonLambo (@LilMoonLambo) November 12, 2026

When you hang up the leather jacket to spend more time with all three families. pic.twitter.com/OtUI3iuFjE — Gregory Kennedy (@gregorykennedy) November 12, 2026

Huang has become well-known for his distinct look in the jacket, which he often pairs with a black t-shirt and dark jeans. It is not uncommon for tech billionaires to have a distinct motif, from Mark Zuckerberg's blue t shirt to Steve Jobs's black turtleneck jumper and running trainers. Huang has posed on the cover of Time in one of the jackets and said of himself: “It’s nice to wear the same thing every day because no surprises. For everybody else, they probably have to make three or four decisions. I took that off my plate. The moment I wake up, I could be thinking about important things.” “It’s basically Huang saying: ‘I’m not a regular billionaire boss, I’m a cool billionaire boss’," style writer Peter Bevan told the Guardian. According to the Independent, Huang has a collection of leather jackets that includes a $9,000 Tom Ford design. "The warning signs were there all along: this is the wardrobe equivalent of maxing out your credit line on a mid-life crisis Porsche 911," Ellie Muir wrote.