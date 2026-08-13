Jeremy Clarkson has bragged about drinking beer from his own brewery in his annual A-level results day tweet.

As students pick up their A-levels on Thursday, he tweeted: "Don’t worry if your A level results are a bit disappointing. I got a C and two Us. And this evening I shall sit in my agreeable garden, drinking beer from my own brewery and eating food from my own farm. Prepared by my own chef."

The Clarkson's Farm presenter, who gained fame presenting Top Gear, has tweeted on A-level results day every summer since 2014 with a message for those who did not get the results they wanted.

Don’t worry if your A level results are a bit disappointing. I got a C and two Us. And this evening I shall sit in my agreeable garden, drinking beer from my own brewery and eating food from my own farm. Prepared by my own chef.

He made the post on X as the number of UK school leavers accepted onto degree courses has hit a record high.

Some 262,820 18-year-olds in the UK have been accepted, up 3% from 255,130 last year, despite concerns of 50,000 not picking up results in a so-called NEET crisis.

Clarkson has complained about business and conditions affecting his Diddly Squat farm, which is the backdrop of his Amazon Prime Show Clarkson's Farm, over the course of the year.

Last week he shared a screenshot of the weather forecast for the next few days, showing the temperature hitting 29 degrees Celsius in Chipping Norton, where his farm is.

Underneath the photo, he wrote: “Harvest already f***ed. May as well just enjoy it now.”

Fans in the comments rushed to offer words of support to Clarkson and the UK's farmers, with many praying for "desperately needed" rain.

Clarkson also presents Who Wants to be a Millionaire? and recently reunited with former Top Gear co-hosts James May and Richard Hammond for a special episode of The Grand Tour.

Read more: What is clearing? How to make it work for you on A-level results day