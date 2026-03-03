Fans are eagerly awaiting the latest instalment of the Clarkson's Farm series

The popular TV show is awaiting filming of its sixth series. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

The hit show Clarkson's Farm will feature an exciting new addition after Diddly Squat Farm welcomed its newest arrival.

Jeremy Clarkson shared images of his latest feature to the Cotswolds farm to his social media on Monday - a donkey named Ben. Writing on Instagram, the presenter-turned-farmer said: "Please welcome to Diddly Squat. New Ben." The animal is believed to have replace a previous donkey called Ben, who came to Diddly Squat Farm alongside his companion Bill to spend their retirement in June 2025. News of the latest addition comes after Clarkson expressed frustration over delays to filming the sixth series of the show. Read more: Clarkson's Farm star Harriet Cowan undergoes emergency surgery after 'chopping' finger off in freak accident Read more: Royal Mint celebrates 30 years of the Spice Girls with commemorative £5 coins

The fifth series of the Prime Video show is expected to air this Spring, but filming for the sixth series has been temporarily halted. Bad weather and an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis has significantly impacted filming. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Clarkson said: “There's no filming happening on the farm at the moment. "It hasn’t stopped raining since the beginning of the year, so I can’t plant anything, and I can’t do anything with my cows either because we are still locked down by TB.”

Clarkson opened his farm shop in 2020 to great success. Picture: Getty