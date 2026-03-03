Jeremy Clarkson welcomes new addition to Diddly Squat farm after sharing frustrating update on new series
Fans are eagerly awaiting the latest instalment of the Clarkson's Farm series
The hit show Clarkson's Farm will feature an exciting new addition after Diddly Squat Farm welcomed its newest arrival.
Jeremy Clarkson shared images of his latest feature to the Cotswolds farm to his social media on Monday - a donkey named Ben.
Writing on Instagram, the presenter-turned-farmer said: "Please welcome to Diddly Squat. New Ben."
The animal is believed to have replace a previous donkey called Ben, who came to Diddly Squat Farm alongside his companion Bill to spend their retirement in June 2025.
News of the latest addition comes after Clarkson expressed frustration over delays to filming the sixth series of the show.
The fifth series of the Prime Video show is expected to air this Spring, but filming for the sixth series has been temporarily halted.
Bad weather and an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis has significantly impacted filming.
Speaking to The Sunday Times, Clarkson said: “There's no filming happening on the farm at the moment.
"It hasn’t stopped raining since the beginning of the year, so I can’t plant anything, and I can’t do anything with my cows either because we are still locked down by TB.”
The upcoming fifth season of Clarkson’s Farm is expected to focus on the outbreak of bovine tuberculosis, which struck the farm in October 2025.
Clarkson bought the farm in 2008, later taking farming duties on himself in 2019.
It has become one of Prime Video’s most-streamed programmes and in July 2024, Clarkson extended his venture by taking over rural country pub The Windmill in Asthall – which adopted the name The Farmer's Dog.
Clarkson has been a big supporter of the farming industry and was among those who marched near Parliament in November 2025 to protest Reeve's inheritance tax changes.
He has routinely used his show to highlight the realities, challenges and economic struggles facing farmers in the UK.