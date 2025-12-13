Jeremy Clarkson is the latest landlord to ban hundreds of Labour MPs from his pub in response to the Chancellor's budget.

The former Top Gear presenter had already banned Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer when The Farmer’s Dog opened last year.

At the time, he said: “He hasn’t done much to endear himself to me yet. He’s actually on a board in the hall — he’s banned.”

The latest move - blocking the entire party from visiting the venue - is to protest against tax rises in the Budget.

His annual business rates have apparently soared from £28,000 to more than £50,000.

Read more: Publicans ‘petrified’ over closures and job cuts after Budget tax increases

Read more: Caller James would join pub owners in telling Labour MPs: 'Get out of my pub!'

Mr Clarkson said: “I was well ahead of the curve when I banned Starmer. Every Labour MP is barred now.

“Our annual business rates have gone up astronomically from something like £28,000 to well over £50,000. It is a disgrace.”