Jeremy Clarkson bans hundreds Labour MPs from his pub
Jeremy Clarkson is the latest landlord to ban hundreds of Labour MPs from his pub in response to the Chancellor's budget.
The former Top Gear presenter had already banned Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer when The Farmer’s Dog opened last year.
At the time, he said: “He hasn’t done much to endear himself to me yet. He’s actually on a board in the hall — he’s banned.”
The latest move - blocking the entire party from visiting the venue - is to protest against tax rises in the Budget.
His annual business rates have apparently soared from £28,000 to more than £50,000.
Mr Clarkson said: “I was well ahead of the curve when I banned Starmer. Every Labour MP is barred now.
“Our annual business rates have gone up astronomically from something like £28,000 to well over £50,000. It is a disgrace.”
The only Labour MP not to have been banned from Mr Clarkson's pub is Markus Campbell-Savours, who represents the Penrith and Solway constituency, who he says is "welcome any time".
Mr Clarkson has joined hundreds of other landlords in taking part in the Taxed Out campaign, led by UKHospitality, which is calling for three key measures to support the industry.
The campaign calls for business rates to be lowered, employer National Insurance contributions to be fixed, and VAT on hospitality to be cut.
Kate Nicholls, Chair of UKHospitality, remarked after the most recent budget: “Wage rises, holiday taxes and monumental increases in rateable values have put even further pressure on hospitality businesses, as a result of this Budget.
“Our tax burden remains the highest in the economy and we need urgent action to reduce the cost of doing business. The only way to cut the cost of living is to reduce the cost of doing business, and this Budget does the opposite.”