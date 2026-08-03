It comes after Andy Burnham promised to reform social care with a potential tax hike on the horizon

Mr Clarkson also made a comparison between his dogs and people on benefits. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Jeremy Clarkson has caused a stir by suggesting that benefits claimants should write a "thank you" letter to taxpayers each week, and if they don't, they could lose their payments.

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The television personality used his column in The Times to lambast former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves for their tax increases. He went on to say that Andy Burnham is trying to endear himself to the public with his "15,000 TikTok videos every day" and saying he likes football, so that when he increases tax to fund social care, people won't mind as much. It comes after Mr Burnham promised to reform social care to help “my dad and the millions like him” faced with the unfairness of the current system as he acknowledged tax hikes could be needed to pay for fundamental changes. Mr Clarkson made a comparison between his dogs and people on benefits. His dogs, he says, are the "ultimate benefits scroungers" for the amount of work he has to put in to care for them. But the difference between them and humans is that the dogs are grateful, he said. Read more: Burnham vows to be 'relentless' in tackling small boat crossings - as nearly 2,000 enter UK since he became PM Read more: Burnham says Britain may need a written constitution to be run differently

"They are genuinely pleased to see me every morning and to demonstrate that, they jump up and down, wag their tails and run round in little circles," he wrote. "And if I throw a ball for them or take them to the lake so they can have a swim, they are palpably grateful. You can see it in their eyes." His suggestion for the Prime Minister is to appease taxpayers by demanding a thank you from benefits claimants, in order for them to continue being paid.

"I want fulsomeness. I want to hear what they’ve done with the £194 I gave them that week. And I want effusiveness as well. I want to feel their gratitude" wrote Clarkson. Picture: Alamy