Jermery Clarkson has shared a bleak update on social media on Diddly Squat Farm as temperatures across the UK continue to soar.

In a new update on social media, however, Clarkson has suggested the outcome of the year's work is looking bleak.

Clarkson bought his 1,000-acre farm in 2008 and began farming it in 2019, later opening a shop and wildly successful pub.

Over the past few months, filming for series six has taken place - and is likely to cover the multiple heatwaves and scorching weather the UK has experienced having this summer.

The 66-year-old presenter documents life on his Oxfordshire farm on his hit Prime Video series, Clarkson's Farm.

In a post on Sunday, Clarkson shared a screenshot of the weather forecast for the next few days, showing the temperature hitting 29 degrees Celsius in Chipping Norton.

Underneath the snap, he wrote: “Harvest already f***ed. May as well just enjoy it now.”

Fans in the comments rushed to offer words of support to Clarkson and the UK's farmers, with many praying for "desperately needed" rain.

While Clarkson often tries to put a positive spin on the farming experience, the weather is likely causing considerable concern - particularly after his harvest in series five was impacted severely by the climate.

The TV presenter has also shared how much he enjoys harvesting his fields, despite not knowing how the crops will have turned out

“Some jobs on the farm are unpleasant....But I’ve been harvesting all week, and this job is an absolute joy."

His harvest frustration comes after weather conditions have left farmers reeling nationwide, with punishingly long droughts contributing to considerable financial losses and fears over UK-grown shortages this autumn, which may cause ‘shrinkflation’ in supermarkets.