Jeremy Clarkson reveals devastating cancer diagnosis in new episodes of Clarkson's Farm
The former Top Gear host dropped the bombshell news in the final episodes of the fifth series of Clarkson's Farm
Jeremy Clarkson has been diagnosed with cancer, the TV legend has confirmed in new episodes of Clarkson's Farm.
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The former Top Gear host dropped the bombshell news in the final episodes of the fifth series of Clarkson's Farm, which premiered overnight.
Jeremy, 66, revealed that he has been grappling with the diagnosis to his co-stars Charlie and Kaleb Cooper in the Amazon Prime series.
As he discussed the harvest during the series, the much-loved TV host leant back in his seat before saying: "I've got cancer."
Kaleb, who is visibly shocked in the emotional scenes, asked Jeremy: “No, you haven’t. Where?”
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Jeremy responded: “Where it is of no concern of anybody. I’ve known since May.
“I had a medical, you remember, back in May. I disappeared off the other week, and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early, so the treatment will be, you know.
“I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment, but it’s going to be slap bang in the middle.”
After they received the news, Kaleb said: “Look after yourself”, and a visibly upset Charlie added: “Yeah, yeah yeah.”
In more scenes from the new release of episodes, Jeremy mused on a horrid year for his health.
The Who Wants to Be A Millionaire host admitted: “So we started the year and I had coronary heart disease and ended it with me with cancer.
“We can dwell as much as we like on all the bad things that have happened on the farm, but I think it is better now at the end of the year to focus on things that have happened that are good.”
Kaleb then asked: “When will we know if the treatments worked?”
Jeremy replies: “I don’t know, I’ve got a blood test today, there’ll be a blood test and then we’ll know.
“Not for another few weeks. Come on, cheer up, it probably did work.”
The show ended on a sombre note, cutting to the veteran host and columnist in a hospital bed.
Jeremy said in the scenes: “So we started season five with me in a hospital bed, and we are at the end of season five and I’m back in a hospital bed.
“Some of the treatment has gone awry, let's say. I’m going to be here for a little while. I’m nil by mouth; I don't know what's going to happen.
“What I wanted to say was if this is all successful, I'll see you for season six, and if it isn’t, I won’t. Take care, everyone.”
The fifth series of the show, which sees Jeremy running Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire, was rocked from the beginning with his heart scare and has finished on a similar note.
Jeremy hinted in recent days of the tone shift in the traditionally lighthearted show's final episodes.
The former Grand Tour host, father to daughters Emily and Katya and son Finlo, and who has two grandchildren, Arlo and Xanthe, posted on Instagram.
The video message from his family saw Jeremy say: “Ordinarily, we try to keep the show bucolic and charming and cheerful. But the final two episodes, which drop in the middle of the night tonight, are none of those things really.”
He added: “They’re a difficult watch. They’re really, really difficult.”