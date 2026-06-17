The former Top Gear host dropped the bombshell news in the final episodes of the fifth series of Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson has been diagnosed with cancer, the TV legend has confirmed in new episodes of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime

By Chay Quinn

Jeremy Clarkson has been diagnosed with cancer, the TV legend has confirmed in new episodes of Clarkson's Farm.

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The former Top Gear host dropped the bombshell news in the final episodes of the fifth series of Clarkson's Farm, which premiered overnight. Jeremy, 66, revealed that he has been grappling with the diagnosis to his co-stars Charlie and Kaleb Cooper in the Amazon Prime series. As he discussed the harvest during the series, the much-loved TV host leant back in his seat before saying: "I've got cancer." Kaleb, who is visibly shocked in the emotional scenes, asked Jeremy: “No, you haven’t. Where?” Read More: Jeremy Clarkson 'reduced to tears' after being forced to send his pigs to slaughter Read More: Jeremy Clarkson welcomes new addition to Diddly Squat farm after sharing frustrating update on new series

The former Top Gear host dropped the bombshell news in the final episodes of the fifth series of Clarkson's Farm, which premiered overnight. Picture: Instagram/Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy responded: “Where it is of no concern of anybody. I’ve known since May. “I had a medical, you remember, back in May. I disappeared off the other week, and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early, so the treatment will be, you know. “I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment, but it’s going to be slap bang in the middle.” After they received the news, Kaleb said: “Look after yourself”, and a visibly upset Charlie added: “Yeah, yeah yeah.” In more scenes from the new release of episodes, Jeremy mused on a horrid year for his health.