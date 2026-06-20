The Clarkson's Farm star is in remission from prostate cancer

Jeremy Clarkson has shared a health update with fans. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Jeremy Clarkson has shared a health update saying he's "perfectly fine" just days after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

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The former Top Gear host - who is in remission - dropped the bombshell news in the final episodes of the fifth series of Clarkson's Farm. The 66-year-old revealed that he has been grappling with the diagnosis to his co-stars Charlie and Kaleb Cooper. Speaking in a video shared to Instagram on Saturday, the Clarkson's Farm star said: "The more observant among you will have noticed I'm not dead. I'm not just not dead, I'm perfectly fine. "The reason why i'm fine is because the doctors caught the prostate cancer early....They caught it early because I got tested. "Now, I know a lot of you will say 'I don't want to be tested because it means someone will put their finger in me.' But it's just a blood test these days. "Look, 10-12,000 men die every year in the UK from prostate cancer. Don't be one of them. Get tested." He captioned the video: "Thank you so much for all the kind messages I’ve had but now, a announcement."

Speaking also with The Times on Saturday, Clarkson said his news "landed harder than I thought it would." He explained that the reaction was beyond anything he expected. “I got woken up last night when people in Australia saw the show and started texting me. The story has landed harder than I thought it would." Roughly 64,000 British men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year and 12,000 die from it. If caught early, most men survive. If not treated until it has spread around the body, 50 per cent of men die within five years. Discussing this, the former Top Gear star said: "It was an aggressive type of cancer. It could have spread, it could have gone into the pancreas, it could have gone anywhere, and that would have been trouble.” Read More: Jeremy Clarkson 'reduced to tears' after being forced to send his pigs to slaughter Read More: Jeremy Clarkson welcomes new addition to Diddly Squat farm after sharing frustrating update on new series

As he discussed the diagnosis in the show with Charlie and Kaleb, the much-loved TV host leant back in his seat before saying: "I've got cancer." Kaleb, who is visibly shocked in the emotional scenes, asked Jeremy: “No, you haven’t. Where?” Jeremy responded: “Where it is of no concern of anybody. I’ve known since May. “I had a medical, you remember, back in May. I disappeared off the other week, and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early, so the treatment will be, you know.“I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment, but it’s going to be slap bang in the middle.” After they received the news, Kaleb said: “Look after yourself”, and a visibly upset Charlie added: “Yeah, yeah yeah.” In more scenes from the new release of episodes, Jeremy mused on a horrid year for his health.