It's not the first time the former Top Gear host, who took over The Farmer's Dog pub in 2024, has locked horns with his local authority

The presenter, who manages a pub in the Cotswolds, has clashed with his local authority several times. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Jeremy Clarkson is embroiled in a fresh row with his local council over plans to revamp the car park outside his Cotswolds pub - which he warned could place 300 jobs at risk.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Exterior of the Farmer's Dog Pub . Picture: theodore liasi/Alamy

Writing in the Sunday Times over the weekend, Clarkson revealed that over the summer he was offered a large amount of hardcore - crushed materials that can be used as gravel - to surface the field he uses for the pub's car park. The TV host said he hoped to place it before the winter months, before rain makes the field muddy. "Urgency, however, is not a word that’s fully understood by local authorities," he wrote. "So I’m sitting here today, with the rain falling, and we can’t get permission. We’ve rung. We’ve begged. We’ve pleaded. "We’ve explained that if we don’t do the work now, we will lose the hardcore and, all winter, our customers will be dragging tons of mud onto the roads. And all we get back is silence."

The Clarkson's Farm presenter, 66, announced he recently clashed with the council over a planning application to install hard surfacing over the car park ahead of the winter. Picture: theodore liasi/Alamy

He said there were similar problems facing the shop on his Diddly Squat farm, where he is currently waiting to hear from the council about what he is allowed to do with it. "Nearly 300 people are employed by my various enterprises these days," he said. "And all of them want to know if their jobs are secure. So too do the owners of all the cafés, antique shops and guesthouses in the area who rely on Diddly Squat’s popularity for much of their business. And all we can ever tell them is: “We don’t know.” "There’s no doubt that the planning system in this country is broken, and I suspect it’s because far too many people are invited to have an opinion on each application. "When we wanted the restaurant, we even had to ask the police what they thought. And then you have to ask the Environment Agency and Historic England and Natural England and the parish council and your local water company and the highways department and the county council and they’re all going to chime in, because if they don’t, they’re admitting their jobs are pointless." “We cannot allow the current system to go on. We cannot allow so many ill-informed people to have the ability to stop projects.”