Jeremy Clarkson faces backlash after suggesting F1 driver should get penalty 'for being Argentinian'
The incident comes amid ongoing tension between the UK and Argentina over the Falkland Islands
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Jeremy Clarkson has been criticised for suggesting Alpine driver Franco Colapinto deserved a grid penalty because he is Argentinian.
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The 23-year-old from Buenos Aires will serve a 10-place grid drop due to engine changes for Sunday’s race at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.
Clarkson, 66, was in the Austin paddock as a guest of Alpine.
Speaking to Martin Brundle about the team’s prospects in Texas, Clarkson said: “Franco got a grid penalty for being Argentinian… well probably. I’d give him one for that.
“But anyway that’s because of what happened when we went there.”
That last comment would seem to be about an incident in 2014, when Clarkson and the Top Gear team were forced to abandon filming in Patagonia amid angry protests when they drove with a car number plate that appeared to reference the Falklands War.
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The BBC and Clarkson maintained that the H982 FKL plate was a coincidence.
Alpine responded with a statement: “We’re aware of the comments made in a recent TV interview from a guest of the team in Austin. We would like to reiterate that these are personal views and do not align with the team’s values of promoting kindness and respect.
“Franco is our driver and has our full support.”
The incident comes amid ongoing tension between the UK and Argentina over the Falkland Islands.
The Falkland Islands are a UK overseas territory, with islanders voting overwhelmingly to remain so in 2013.
In April 1982, Argentinian forces invaded the islands, but were forced to surrender by June of the same year.
Argentina’s football association (the AFA) was fined 321,000 US dollars (£235,000) in relation to the displaying of a banner at the end of the World Cup semi-final against England in the summer, which read ‘Las Malvinas son Argentinas’ which translates to ‘The Falkland Islands are Argentinian’.
Clarkson’s comment sparked angry reaction online, including from Colapinto’s co-manager Jamie Campbell-Walter.
“Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Franco’s nationality were completely unacceptable. There is no place for remarks like this in Formula 1, regardless of who makes them or whether they are intended as a joke,” he wrote on X.
“We have worked hard to promote respect and put an end to hostility and abuse. That respect must go both ways. We cannot ask anyone to behave responsibly while accepting comments like these from prominent figures visiting our sport.
“Franco and his supporters deserve better than this. Let’s not allow this to undo the progress we’ve made and rise above malicious comments.”
Clarkson also addressed Lewis Hamilton’s girlfriend Kim Kardashian after she spoke to Brundle live on Sky during the Singapore Grand Prix – having previously snubbed him in Monaco.
“I wasn’t watching that. Because I’m sort of not interested in Kim Kardashian if I’m honest,” Clarkson added.
“So I edited that bit out. No, I’m not interested. Why would I be interested in Kim Kardashian? I’m here to watch Formula One, not Kim Kardashian. And all the cameras go, ‘Oh, Kim Kardashian’s here!’ Why do I care?”