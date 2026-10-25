The incident comes amid ongoing tension between the UK and Argentina over the Falkland Islands

Clarkson, 66, was in the Austin paddock as a guest of Alpine. Picture: dpa picture alliance/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Jeremy Clarkson has been criticised for suggesting Alpine driver Franco Colapinto deserved a grid penalty because he is Argentinian.

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Franco Colapinto ahead of a practice session yesterday. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The BBC and Clarkson maintained that the H982 FKL plate was a coincidence. Alpine responded with a statement: “We’re aware of the comments made in a recent TV interview from a guest of the team in Austin. We would like to reiterate that these are personal views and do not align with the team’s values of promoting kindness and respect. “Franco is our driver and has our full support.” The incident comes amid ongoing tension between the UK and Argentina over the Falkland Islands. The Falkland Islands are a UK overseas territory, with islanders voting overwhelmingly to remain so in 2013. In April 1982, Argentinian forces invaded the islands, but were forced to surrender by June of the same year.

Jeremy Clarkson at the Conservative party conference earlier in October. Picture: Imageplotter/Alamy