The host of Clarkson's Farm said farmers were being attacked from "everywhere" as he made a surprise appearance at the party's conference in Birmingham

Jeremy Clarkson on stage during the Conservative Party conference . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Jeremy Clarkson has blasted Labour for "relentlessly attacking" British farmers during a surprise appearance at Conservative party conference.

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He added that conditions had been challenging on his Diddly Squat farm in Oxfordshire due to the hot weather. Clarkson, who appeared on stage alongside his land agent and Clarkson's Farm co-star Charlie Ireland, said: “It’s terrible, is the only way of describing it. “We worked really hard all year and we ended up with, I think I’m right in saying, three ounces of hen food. “It was an absolute disaster on the farming side but, I mean, luckily we’ve got other projects going on now. But the farming is very, very difficult – very, very difficult at the moment.”

Jeremy Clarkson and shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins . Picture: Alamy

He added: “I’m very fortunate that I do have other income streams and newspaper columns, but if you’re an ordinary farmer, it’s not just the weather. “Remember, it’s as Charlie was saying, the attacks come from everywhere – whether it’s Iran or Ukraine or taxes or energy costs – whatever it might be, it’s just relentless.” Clarkson has long been associated with the Conservative Party. He was close to former prime minister Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, as they live near each other in the Cotswolds. He was also heavily involved in the campaign to stop the Labour Government’s tax on farms.

Jeremy Clarkson at a protest agains Labour's inheritance tax raid on farms . Picture: Alamy