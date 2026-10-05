'Why would anybody set up a business right now?' Jeremy Clarkson blasts Labour at Conservative conference
The host of Clarkson's Farm said farmers were being attacked from "everywhere" as he made a surprise appearance at the party's conference in Birmingham
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Jeremy Clarkson has blasted Labour for "relentlessly attacking" British farmers during a surprise appearance at Conservative party conference.
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The host of Clarkson's Farm said farmers were being attacked from "everywhere", citing wars in Ukraine and Iran and Labour's inheritance tax raid on family farms.
Clarkson, 66, made the remarks on stage while being interviewed by shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins during the party's annual event in Birmingham.
The TV host revealed he had considered setting up another pub but had abandoned the plans due to government policy.
Taking a swipe at Labour, he said: “Why would anybody set up a business in this country right now?”
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He added that conditions had been challenging on his Diddly Squat farm in Oxfordshire due to the hot weather.
Clarkson, who appeared on stage alongside his land agent and Clarkson's Farm co-star Charlie Ireland, said: “It’s terrible, is the only way of describing it.
“We worked really hard all year and we ended up with, I think I’m right in saying, three ounces of hen food.
“It was an absolute disaster on the farming side but, I mean, luckily we’ve got other projects going on now. But the farming is very, very difficult – very, very difficult at the moment.”
He added: “I’m very fortunate that I do have other income streams and newspaper columns, but if you’re an ordinary farmer, it’s not just the weather.
“Remember, it’s as Charlie was saying, the attacks come from everywhere – whether it’s Iran or Ukraine or taxes or energy costs – whatever it might be, it’s just relentless.”
Clarkson has long been associated with the Conservative Party. He was close to former prime minister Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, as they live near each other in the Cotswolds.
He was also heavily involved in the campaign to stop the Labour Government’s tax on farms.
Former chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the Government would levy inheritance tax on family farms in the party’s first budget.
However, plans for the tax were watered down in December last year following a vocal campaign by farmers and internal pressure from some of Labour’s rural MPs, many of whom were elected for the first time in 2024.
He appeared in footage shown to party members before a speech by Ms Atkins.
Clarkson joked about how few people were in the audience. “A lot of people have come dressed as seats.”
He went on to claim he was thinking of opening a second pub, alongside the Farmer’s Dog near his farm. However, he said: “I am actually looking, as we speak, quite hard into the possibility of opening another pub.
“It’s not going to be in the UK. Why would anybody set up a business in this country right now?”