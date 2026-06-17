Everything we know about Jeremy Clarkson's cancer diagnosis
Former Top Gear presenter reveals "aggressive" form of disease while chatting on Clarkson's Farm with Kaleb Cooper
Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he is being treated for an "aggressive" form of cancer.
Listen to this article
The 66-year-old disclosed in an episode of Clarkson's Farm, which was broadcast on Tuesday, that he has the condition - the presenter telling his co-star Kaleb Cooper.
As he discussed the harvest during the series, Clarkson leant back in his seat before saying: "I've got cancer."
The episode was filmed in either 2024 or 2025, and more details about the condition have been revealed since.
Read also: Jeremy Clarkson 'reduced to tears' after being forced to send his pigs to slaughter
What type of cancer does Jeremy Clarkson have?
Clarkson did not say on the episode where his cancer is, but it has now emerged that he is thought to have prostate cancer.
He told Kaleb Cooper on the show: “Where it is of no concern of anybody. I’ve known since May.
“I had a medical, you remember, back in May. I disappeared off the other week, and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early, so the treatment will be, you know.
“I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment, but it’s going to be slap bang in the middle.”
In a future episode, Clarkson reportedly said: "The prostate, 10% of it is dead, the 10% where the cancer is."
Is Jeremy Clarkson having treatment?
Clarkson said that the cancer was diagnosed early and that he has needed to take some time out for treatment.
"I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it's aggressive, but it's really early," he said.
"I promise I'll be fine," he added.
Clarkson now focuses his presenting on his farm venture, having left behind The Grand Tour, a Top Gear-style show which he presented alongside Richard Hammond and James May.
What other health conditions does Jeremy Clarkson have?
Clarkson has a heart condition and needed a procedure at the beginning of series five of the show.
"Of the arteries feeding my heart with nourishing blood, one was completely blocked and the second of three was heading that way," he wrote in his Times column.
Once a heavy cigarette smoker, Clarkson needed to have two stents fitted in 2024 after falling ill while on holiday. Doctors found two vital arteries were blocked.
He has said fans can see him “becoming more and more ill” over the course of Clarkson's Farm.
Clarkson said previously: “I am not allowed to have fun anymore. I must live in a holier-than-thou fog of weeds, seeds and yoga. This is terrifying.”
He said he would follow the doctor’s orders so he can see his grandchildren grow up and “visit the Galapagos Islands”.
He said: “When the Grim Reaper poked his nose round the door, I decided that actually, I quite fancied living a little bit longer.“