Former Top Gear presenter reveals "aggressive" form of disease while chatting on Clarkson's Farm with Kaleb Cooper

Jeremy Clarkson has presented Clarkson's Farm on Amazon since 2021. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he is being treated for an "aggressive" form of cancer.

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The 66-year-old disclosed in an episode of Clarkson's Farm, which was broadcast on Tuesday, that he has the condition - the presenter telling his co-star Kaleb Cooper. As he discussed the harvest during the series, Clarkson leant back in his seat before saying: "I've got cancer." The episode was filmed in either 2024 or 2025, and more details about the condition have been revealed since. Read also: Jeremy Clarkson 'reduced to tears' after being forced to send his pigs to slaughter

Kaleb Cooper (left) with Clarkson on the show. Picture: Alamy

What type of cancer does Jeremy Clarkson have? Clarkson did not say on the episode where his cancer is, but it has now emerged that he is thought to have prostate cancer. He told Kaleb Cooper on the show: “Where it is of no concern of anybody. I’ve known since May. “I had a medical, you remember, back in May. I disappeared off the other week, and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early, so the treatment will be, you know. “I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment, but it’s going to be slap bang in the middle.” In a future episode, Clarkson reportedly said: "The prostate, 10% of it is dead, the 10% where the cancer is."

Clarkson's Farm being shot in Chipping Norton in June. Picture: Alamy

What is prostate cancer? Prostate cancer affects the prostate gland under the bladder and usually happens to men over 50 years old, the NHS states. There are different treatments, and it can often be cured if diagnosed early. Symptoms include finding it difficult to start peeing or straining to pee, having a weak flow of urine, and needing to urinate frequently at night.

Clarkson's partner is Lisa Hogan. He has previously been married to Alex Hall and Frances Cain, with who he had three children . Picture: Alamy

Is Jeremy Clarkson having treatment? Clarkson said that the cancer was diagnosed early and that he has needed to take some time out for treatment. "I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it's aggressive, but it's really early," he said. "I promise I'll be fine," he added. Clarkson now focuses his presenting on his farm venture, having left behind The Grand Tour, a Top Gear-style show which he presented alongside Richard Hammond and James May.

Jeremy Clarkson, perhaps jokingly, said he had smoked more than 750,000 cigarettes in his life. Picture: Alamy