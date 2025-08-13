Jeremy Clarkson has joined those complaining about JD Vance's visit to the UK. Picture: Alamy/instagram

By Henry Moore

JD Vance’s visit to the Cotswolds has disrupted filming for the latest series of Jeremy Clarkson’s hit show Clarkson’s Farm, the former Top Gear star has said.

Mr Vance is staying in the small hamlet of Dean with his wife and three children for their summer holidays. The vice president said he and his wife “love this area of the UK” and “love this country” during a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. But his visit has been marred by protests, as local residents express their frustrations at the huge police presence descending on the small village. Read more: JD Vance meets The Apprentice star Tom Skinner for ‘BBQ & a few beers’ after friendship formed online

The 'Stop Trump' Campaign Protests Against JD Vance's UK Visit. Picture: Getty

Locals saw roads completely shut down as part of security measures, with some residents reporting secret service officials and sniffer dogs were present across the village. In response to his visit, locals threw a "Vance Not Welcome Party", organised by "Everybody Hates Elon" and the "Stop Trump Coalition." Now, Top Gear star Clarkson has seemingly joined the disgruntled locals in complaining about Mr Vance’s presence in the Cotswolds. Taking to Instagram, he shared an image of a red circle over a map, calling it the “JD Vance no-fly-zone”, suggesting the Vice President’s visit is disrupting filming for his show “Clarkson’s Farm.”

Clarkson shared an image of a red circle over a map, calling it the “JD Vance no-fly-zone". Picture: Instagram

Captioning the image, Clarkson said: “The JD Vance no fly zone. We are the pin. So on the downside, no drone shots today. On the upside, no annoying light aircraft.” Clarkson’s co-star Kaleb Cooper added some his "wheat got wet" because he got stuck behind Mr Vance’s convoy. He joked that if Mr Vance just "drove around in a VW Polo nobody would know who he was."

A protestor holds a cake with a satirical image of US Vice-President JD Vance attached during a "Vance not welcome party", organised by Stop Trump Coalition. Picture: Getty