Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper blame JD Vance visit for failed crops and filming disruption
JD Vance’s visit to the Cotswolds has disrupted filming for the latest series of Jeremy Clarkson’s hit show Clarkson’s Farm, the former Top Gear star has said.
Mr Vance is staying in the small hamlet of Dean with his wife and three children for their summer holidays.
The vice president said he and his wife “love this area of the UK” and “love this country” during a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
But his visit has been marred by protests, as local residents express their frustrations at the huge police presence descending on the small village.
Locals saw roads completely shut down as part of security measures, with some residents reporting secret service officials and sniffer dogs were present across the village.
In response to his visit, locals threw a "Vance Not Welcome Party", organised by "Everybody Hates Elon" and the "Stop Trump Coalition."
Now, Top Gear star Clarkson has seemingly joined the disgruntled locals in complaining about Mr Vance’s presence in the Cotswolds.
Taking to Instagram, he shared an image of a red circle over a map, calling it the “JD Vance no-fly-zone”, suggesting the Vice President’s visit is disrupting filming for his show “Clarkson’s Farm.”
Captioning the image, Clarkson said: “The JD Vance no fly zone. We are the pin. So on the downside, no drone shots today. On the upside, no annoying light aircraft.”
Clarkson’s co-star Kaleb Cooper added some his "wheat got wet" because he got stuck behind Mr Vance’s convoy.
He joked that if Mr Vance just "drove around in a VW Polo nobody would know who he was."
Vance was joined by The Apprentice star Tom Skinner for a BBQ in the Cotswolds after the pair struck up an unlikely friendship online.
Mr Skinner confirmed the meet up on social media, saying: "When the Vice President of the USA invites ya for a BBQ [and] beers, you say yes."
He said he had an "unreal night" with the US Vice President, friends and their families.
The TV personality and businessman added: "He was a proper gent. Lots of laughs and some fantastic food. A brilliant night, one to tell the grand kids about mate. Bosh."
He also shared a picture of the pair online. While Mr Skinner can be seen smartly dressed in a shirt and tie, Mr Vance appears more relaxed in a polo shirt.
Mr Skinner joked about being "overdressed" in a post on X that said: "Here is a pic of me and Vice President @JDVance towards the end of the night after a few beers.
"I’m overdressed in my suit, but when the VP invites you to a BBQ, you don’t risk turning up in shorts [and] flip-flops.
"Cracking night in the beautiful English countryside with JD, his friends and family. Once in a lifetime. Bosh."